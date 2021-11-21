The Alaska Nanooks offense seems to be stuck in second gear so far this season.
The Nanooks haven’t been able to score more than two goals in a game during their first nine games in the 2021-22 college hockey season, and that doesn’t bode well for the win column.
The Nanooks power play did come to life at the Carlson Center Friday night scoring a pair of goals, but that wasn’t enough as the ninth-ranked Nebraska Omaha Mavericks rallied for four goals in the third period to claim a 5-2 victory in Alaska’s first home game in more than a month.
Thus, the Nanooks went into Saturday night’s series finale with a 1-8-0 record against the Mavericks who are 10-3-0. All of Alaska’s games so far this season have come against nationally ranked teams.
After falling behind 1-0 on an even-strength goal by Omaha’s Tyler Weiss, the Nanooks took a 2-1 lead in the second period on power-play goals by Chase Dubois and Filip Fornaa Svennson.
Dubois’ first goal of the season tied the score at 15:24 of the second period with assists going to Svennson and Garrett Pyke.
The same group of players were on the ice when the Nanooks took the lead 2 minutes and 24 seconds later.
This time it was Svennson who popped the puck into the net at the 17:48 mark putting the Nanooks ahead 2-1. Assists went to Pyke and Brady Risk.
The Nanooks came into Friday’s game with a power play that averaged just 7%, but they were 2 for 5 (40%) Friday night.
However, the third period belonged to Omaha. The Mavericks scored four times to claim the win.
The Mavericks tied the score at 4:32 of the third period on a power-play goal Cameron Berg.
Omaha went ahead for good midway through the period when Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals misplayed the puck and Omaha’s Joey Abate took advantage to score his first goal of the season.
The Mavericks put the game away with a power-play goal by Ty Mueller and Berg’s second goal of the game into an empty net.
Grigals finished the game with 23 saves, while Omaha’s Austin Roden made 19 saves to earn the win.
The two teams met again Saturday night when the Nanooks honored the Fairbanks area’s first responders. Friday night the Nanooks honored the area’s health care workers.