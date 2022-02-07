The Alaska Nanooks hockey team accomplished another season first Saturday night in Tempe, Arizona.
The Nanooks skated to a wild 4-3 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils to earn their first series sweep of the 2021-2022 season, following Friday night’s 5-3 victory in the desert.
“Everyone is getting involved in the game now, so it’s kind of exciting to see us finally have some success and get our first sweep of the season,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said via cell phone following the game.
The Nanooks never trailed on Saturday night although the score was tied 1-1 and 2-2 before Alaska took the lead for good.
“It kind of went the same way Friday night’s game went,” Largen said. “We played a great first period, Arizona State pushed back a bit in the second and then we got the lead and held on at the end.”
Once again, goaltender Gustav Grigals turned in an outstanding game for the Nanooks, stopping 39 of 42 shots that came his way to earn his third straight win.
“We know we’re going to be in every game Grigals plays,” Largen said. “He was outstanding again tonight, especially at the end of the third period.”
After Arizona State cut the Nanooks lead to 4-3 on a power-play goal at 16:43 of the third period, the Sun Devils stepped up the pressure trying to get the game-tying goal.
“At one point there was kind of a melee in front of the net but he kept the puck out and we were able to hang on there at the end,” Largen said.
The sweep enabled the Nanooks to improve to 9-16-1 on the season, while Arizona State dropped to 15-16-0. Both schools are playing NCAA Division I independent schedules this season.
The Nanooks return home for the first time since mid-December to host St. Thomas University of Minnesota at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carlson Center.
“We’re looking forward to playing St. Thomas this weekend,” Largen said. “We’ve got a good young team and it will be exciting to play at home in front of our fans at the Carlson Center.”
The Nanooks got off to a great start Saturday night when Didrik Henbrant scored 50 seconds into the game off assists from Filip Fornaa Svennson and Garrett Pyke.
Arizona State tied the score at the 9:56 mark, but the Nanooks regained the lead a couple of minutes later on a goal by Markuss Komuls that was set up by Caleb Hite and Brayden Nicholetts.
The Sun Devils first power-play goal of the game tied the score 2-2 at 7:50 of the second period.
Harrison Israels’ goal put the Nanooks ahead for good less than two minutes later with an assist from Matt Koethe.
Alaska’s game-winning goal was scored by Anton Rubtsov on the power play at 7:30 of the third period. Koethe and Israels assisted on Rubtsov’s second straight game-winning goal.
Arizona State made things interesting with its late power-play goal, but Grigals and the Nanooks battled to secure the victory.
Alaska had 35 shots on goal against Arizona State goalie Ben Kraws.