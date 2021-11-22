Two just isn’t enough for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team.
The Nanooks scored two goals for the second straight night on Saturday at the Carlson Center, but it wound up to be two goals short as the Nanooks dropped a 4-2 decision to the ninth ranked Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. The Mavericks captured the series opener 5-2 on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Nanooks, they haven’t been able to score more than two goals in a game this season as they saw their record drop to 1-9-0 on the year. All 10 of the Nanooks games this season have been against nationally ranked opponents.
The Nanooks did a lot of things well Saturday night and outshot the Mavericks 37-21, but they couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Omaha goalie Austin Roden when it counted.
Unlike Friday night when the Mavericks scored four times in the third period to pull out the win, Omaha got the jump on the Nanooks Saturday night by scoring three times in the first 20 minutes.
The Mavericks withstood some early pressure from the Nanooks and then went on the offensive to take a 1-0 lead when Cameron Berg scored his sixth goal of the season at the 8:04 mark of the opening period. It was his third goal of the series.
The Mavericks added a pair of power-play goals before the period ended to head into intermission with a 3-0 lead.
Ty Mueller scored at the 9:32 mark and Brock Bremer scored the first of his two goals at 10:38 to put the Mavericks in command.
Garret Pyke’s power-play goal at 1:56 of the second period put the Nanooks on the scoreboard. Filip Fornaa Svennson and Brady Risk assisted on the play.
The Mavericks made it 4-1 on another power-play goal by Bremer early in the third period before Alaska’s Didrik Henbrant finished the scoring at 11:04. Henbrant’s goal was set up by Fornaa Svennson and Antti Virtanen.
Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals stopped 17 shots, while Roden 35 saves for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks were 3 for 10 on the power play, while the Nanooks went 1 for 4.
Things won’t be getting any easier for the Nanooks in the near future as they travel to fifth-ranked Minnesota-Duluth for a two-game series on Thanksgiving weekend marking the 11th and 12th time this year they will be pitted against a team ranked in the NCAA Division I Top 20.