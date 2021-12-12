The Alaska Nanooks turned in a rather lackluster performance and only managed to score one goal late in the game in suffering a 4-1 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic University Friday night at the Carlson Center in the opening game of a four-game series against the Engineers.
The two teams played again Saturday night and will wrap up the college hockey series with games at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks never seemed to get anything going on Friday night as the Engineers scored twice in the first period and never let Alaska generate any offense until late in the game.
“We just lacked intensity for almost the entire night,” Alaska associated head coach Chris Brown said after the Nanooks dropped to 1-12-0-0 on the season. “We just didn’t have any pushback for what they threw at us.”
With the win Rensselaer improved to 8-8-2 on the season.
The Nanooks took three penalties in the first 13 minutes and four in the first period and that was all the Engineers needed to take control of the game.
The Engineers took the lead on Kyle Hallbauer’s 4-on-4 goal at 13:44 of the opening period and Simon Kjellberg scored the game-winner on a power play at 16:59.
“Taking four penalties didn’t help our momentum any,” Brown said. “It’s hard to get anything going when you do something like that.”
The Nanooks had a golden opportunity to get back in the game in the second period when RPI’s Jack Agnew was whistled for a major penalty and game-misconduct for checking from behind.
The Nanooks, however, failed to mount much of a challenge during the 5-minute power play.
“That was definitely the turning point in the game,” Brown said. “RPI has a good penalty kill, but we didn’t generate any second shots. We didn’t play with the urgency we needed to.”
Armed with a 2-0 lead at the end of the second period, the Engineers put the game out of reach when Justin Addamo put the puck in the net just 1:21 into the final period’
The Nanooks averted a shutout with a power-play goal of their own at 16:29 of the third when Garrett Pyke registered his second goal of the season off assists from Chase Dubois and Filip Fornaa Svennson.
Jakob Lee accounted for RPI’s final goal into an empty net with 9 seconds left in the game.
RPI goalie Linden Marshall stopped 34 of 35 shots that came his way, while Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigels was credited with 22 saves.
Going into Saturday night’s game, the Nanooks had yet to score more than two goals in a game so far this season.