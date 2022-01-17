Mission accomplished for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team.
It took 12 tries, but Alaska finally registered a road victory over a nationally ranked opponent as the Nanooks stunned the No. 8 University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday evening in Minneapolis.
The Nanooks led for almost the entire game and held off the Gophers down the stretch to claim a 3-2 triumph in front of 8,083 shocked Minnesota faithful at 3M Arena at the Mariucci.
“It was a great win for us, obviously,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said in a cell phone interview from Minneapolis following the game. “We knew our schedule was going to be very challenging this year and we’ve had a lot of close losses on the road so it feels good to finally see us get a W on the board. The guys have worked hard all year and they deserve it.”
The victory improved the Nanooks to 6-15-1 on the season as they return to Fairbanks for a bye-week before heading back out on the road to play at the University of Vermont on Jan. 28-29 and at Arizona State University on Feb. 4 and 5.
After dropping a 4-1 decision to the Gophers on Friday, the Nanooks started out with a bang on Saturday night as sophomore Filip Fornaa-Svensson scored 59 seconds into the game with assists going to sophomore Didrik Henbrant and freshman Brady Risk.
“Getting a goal on the second shift really helped us settle into the game and we played well with the lead the entire night,” Largen said. “Filip made a great shot to the top shelf.”
That was the only goal of the first period and Minnesota didn’t tie the score 1-1 until the 5:43 mark of the second period when Blake McLaughlin found a way to get the puck past Alaska netminder Gustavs Grigals, who had another stellar effort between the pipes with 36 saves on the night.
“Grigals was really good all weekend and stayed focused all night long,” Largen said.
The tie only lasted 13 seconds as the Nanooks scored shortly after the ensuing faceoff when freshman 59 of the second period. “It was a great rush up the ice and Komuls had the finishing touch.”
Minnesota made things interesting when Chaz Lucius scored 18 seconds into the third period, but Grigals and the Nanooks kept the Gophers off the scoreboard the rest of the night.
Minnesota failed to score on seven power play chances Saturday night and was 0 for 11 on the power play during the two-game series.
“Coach Brown (associated head coach Christ Brown) did a great job of getting the guys prepared for the penalty kill,” Largen said. “They went out there and sacrificed for each other.”
Grigals also was a key component of the penalty kill.
“They say the penalty kill is only as good as your goaltender and Gustavs was great the entire weekend,” Largen said.
Largen wouldn’t go out on a limb and say how Saturday night’s outcome might have an effect on the final 12 games of the season.
“We’re going to enjoy this one, come home for a week and get some rest and then prepare for our series with Vermont,” Largen said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time just as we have all season.”