Coming off a thrilling upset of UAA, Nanook volleyball went into the last week of the season against two opponents below them in the standings and took care of business. They defeated St. Martin’s 3-0 on Thursday night and Western Oregon 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Thursday’s match
UAF came out firing in the first set on Thursday, steamrolling St. Martin’s to a 25-10 win. UAF had an outstanding hitting percentage at .407, almost doubling up St. Martin’s 7 kills with 13 of their own on a mere 27 attacks.
In the second set the Nanooks came out a little more sluggishly, with both teams battling back and forth until the score was 13-12. And then UAF’s servers came alive, as did Rilee White’s outside attack, as she and backside hitter AveRee Reynolds each had 6 kills, the team hit at an astounding .438 clip, and UAF pulled away to a 25-16 win.
The third set started out a lot like the second, back and forth, with the Saints putting down a few of their strongest hits of the night. But once again halfway through the set the Nanooks turned on the jets and pulled away to a dominating 25-17 win. Coach Brian Scott said afterwards that this was “probably our most disciplined match all year. Everyone stayed within the system and did their jobs.” Setter Cate Whiting received the game ball.
Saturday’s match
Saturday was Senior Night, with the Nanooks saying goodbye to no less than seven players ending their careers in Fairbanks, including some of Coach Scott’s first-ever recruits for UAF. UAF came out strong just as it had two days earlier, and dominated the first set, winning 25-12.
However, in the second and third sets Western Oregon played much better, taking the lead several times, including 23-24 in the second set and 20-21 in the third set. UAF was very inconsistent with its passing, forcing White into tough sets and allowing the Wolves to set up a stronger block. The Nanooks committed 8 attack errors each set, twice as many as they had in the first set. The Wolves also stepped up their own attack with 13 and 12 kills in the two sets.
In the end, however, the Nanooks pulled out both sets, 27-25 and 25-23, completing the sweep for the week. Coach Scott was pleased with the Nanook’s play against the Wolves, saying, “They have some very good hitters” and “We forced them to play their best.” The game ball went to Lahra Weber.
After the match the coaches and athletic program honored the seven seniors playing their last match in the Patty Center. There were copious tears shed in the ceremony, and then again during post-game television interviews. Coach Scott took a while to compose himself when asked what these seniors meant to the program: “Not that long ago we were the team on the other side with only three wins. These girls have meant everything to the program.”
The Nanooks finish the season with an overall record of 18-12 and a conference record of 11-7, no worse than fifth place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (pending results of other matches). Division II West Region officials will meet tomorrow to make a final ranking and determine who will go into the playoffs next week, and the Nanooks have an outside chance of making the playoffs, partly because they are playing extremely well at the end of the season, including upsetting UAA a week ago.
Senior Night
Seven players completed their last home match for UAF on Saturday and were honored on Senior Night.
Zoey Keene, outside hitter from Anchorage, made the GNAC All-Academic Volleyball Team three times. Emily Moorhead, middle blocker from Chugiak, made the GNAC All-Academic Volleyball Team four times, and finished her career at #5 all time for the Nanooks in career total blocks (340). Colleen File, libero from Woodinville, Washington, made the 2021 GNAC All-Academic Volleyball Team and had a career 73 digs.
Lahra Weber, outside hitter from Berlin, Germany (and Coach Scott’s first international recruit), made the GNAC All-Academic Volleyball Team four times, and finished her Nanook career at #3 all-time in kills (1241) and #8 all-time in digs (1045). Dani Dodge, libero from Topeka, Kansas, had 636 digs and 148 assists in just two years with the Nanooks.
AveRee Reynolds, outside hitter from Petersboro, Utah, finished her career with 656 kills and 209 blocks. Cate Whiting, four-year starting setter from Rapid City, South Dakota, made the GNAC All-Academic Volleyball Team four times and was twice named the AVCA National Player of the Week, finishing her Nanook career #5 all-time in attack percentage (.258), #6 all-time in digs (1156), and #2 all-time in assists (3722).