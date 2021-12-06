The Nanook Nordic Ski team looked to close out a season-opening victory against the University of Alaska Anchorage on day two of the Alaska Cup.
UAF Head Coach Eliska Albrigtsen set the UAF expectation Saturday, desiring a win at UAA. The Nooks did just that, as the women and men won their races, finishing with a combined 5:32 advantage to UAA over the two days.
The win represents an exciting start for UAF, which finished No. 10 in the nation last year, and their first win in the Alaska Cup since 2016-2017. Showing that the Nanooks are prepared for the competition to come in their NCAA qualifying races.
The women opened the races, again, on Saturday with the Women’s 10k Free Mass Start. After finishing with one top-three performer the day prior, the Nanooks saw the top finisher, third, and fifth places go to UAF.
The early finishes helped UAF prevail in the race, winning by 1:41 seconds combined.
Nanook and Fairbanks native Kendall Kramer won the race with a time of 31:33. Like Kramer, Rosie Fordham improved her showing on day two, finishing in 3rd with a time of 34:03. Rya Berrigan rounded out the Nanook top-5 finishers, in fifth, with a time of 36:01.
The Sea Wolves women were led by Karyle Coyne, who finished second in the women’s 5k free, her second top-three finish of the weekend.
The UAF men kept the pedal to the metal after the early women’s win in the Men’s 15k Free Mass Start, securing the top two finishers.
After a third-place finish Friday, Joe Davies improved Saturday, winning the race, and gaining his first collegiate win. Davies finished with a time of 48:08, nearly 90 seconds faster than any UAA skier.
The only skier to finish within a minute of Davies was UAF teammate Mike Ophoff. Like Davies, Ophoff finished in the top three for the second day in a row, securing second with a time of 48:27.
The Sea Wolves occupied the next three finishers, as Derek Dueling, Peter Hinds, and Sigurd Roenning took third through fifth. For Dueling, this was his second top-three finish of the weekend.
The hot starts by both Davies and Ophoff helped propel the Nanooks to the combined advantage of 2:29.
The Nanooks nordic ski team will resume action on Jan. 2, 2022 when they head to Salt Lake City for the Utah Utes Invitational. Their lone home appearance will occur a month later, on Feb. 1, 2022.