Another week of summer, another week of high stakes racing at Mitchell Raceway.
The summer tradition continued with week two of action on Friday evening and there were plenty of exciting results.
In the Mini race, driver Wayne Shaw took the top spot in the 83 car. He was followed by second place finisher Jerry Parsons in the 6 car and third place finisher Peyton Strickland in the 39 car.
Following the Mini race, the Dollar Stock race took off. Dylan Wingard was the first place finisher in that race. Robert Newhard was the second place finisher while James Reeves took third.
In the Sportsman Race, there were just two competitors as Brad King was the top finisher and Brayden Anders pulled in right behind him.
Finally, there was the modified race. Monte Pearson, the President of the Greater Fairbanks Racing Association and organizer of the race, was the top finisher in the competition. Following right after him was second place finisher Marty Frey and third place finisher Mike Hansen.
Next week’s race will begin at 7 p.m.. Racing will continue through August with a variety of race types along the way.
Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is slated to compete at Mitchell at the end of the month.
