Despite a National Weather Service warning for severe thunderstorms and rain on Saturday evening, the Midnight Sun Run had the full cooperation of the weather.
With the sun beginning to peek through the clouds at the 10 pm start time, the 2023 running of the race was shaping up to be an exciting one with last year’s top two male runners returning for this year.
Last year, Daniel Ambromawicz, a Fairbanksian who ran for West Valley, won the race one second ahead of Calvin Boone (St. Paul, Minnesota) with a time of 31:16. Saturday night’s race was a repeat result with Abromawicz cruising across the line in 32:01 and Boone following shortly after in 32:13. Ari Endestead took third place for the men’s division.
In talking shortly after the race with Abromawicz and Boone, it was clear that the two have stuck up a friendship through their competition at the Midnight Sun Run and they have a lot in common. Both men run cross country and track for their respective schools (Abromawicz for University of San Francisco and Boone for College of St. Scholastica) and the race last night was a first coming back after significant injuries. They both joked they hope to return next year for a third time to compete against each other in full health.
The top three finishers for the women’s division were Rosie Fordham (37:20), Shelaine Frost and Jordan Bidwell. Fordham, from Sydney Australia, is on the University of Alaska Fairbanks cross country and ski teams.
It was the first time Fordham has run the Midnight Sun Run, as she is usually in Australia during the summer.
This year Fordham is just coming back from shoulder surgery so lthe Midnight Sun Race was an opportunity to move from treadmill running back to the road as part of her training.
Saturday’s race saw second place finisher Shelane Frost improve on her third place finish from last year, and it was a personal best time for the athlete. More at home on skis than running shoes, Frost is known in Fairbanks for her dominance in long-distance ski races like the White Mountains 100 where she holds the course record for women. Her racing plans for the rest of the summer include the 30-mile Kesugi Ridge race and the Equinox marathon.