A pair of former Fairbanks Ice Dogs lifted Minnesota State past Minnesota 5-1 at the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston’s TD Garden Thursday.
Former Ice Dogs standout Benton Maass, a senior from Elk River, Minn., scored Minnesota State’s first goal on a wraparound with 12 minutes, 38 seconds to play in the second period. He was assisted by Lucas Sowder and Ondrej Pavel.
The Mavericks took the lead for good with 6:29 to play in the second on a goal by another former Ice Dogs star, Reggie Lutz. The senior who also hails from Elk River was assisted by David Silye and Jake Livingstone.
Maass’ goal evened the score after Matthew Knies opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game.
Pavel and Silye added goals for Minnesota State in the final period to ice the victory.
The Mavericks (38-5) will play Denver for the national title at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Former Fairbanks standout Tanner Edwards is also on Minnesota State’s roster, while Jonny Sorenson skated for the Gophers (26-13).
DENVER 3, MICHIGAN 2 (OT): Denver’s Carter Savoie scored 14:53 into overtime, enabling the Pioneers to skate past Michigan in the Frozen Four and into the NCAA championship game.
The Pioneers opened the scoring 11:22 into the first period after a long shot from the point created a rebound in the slot that was deposited into the back of the net by Brett Stapley.
Denver, whose roster includes former Ice Dogs Kyle Mayhew and Jack Caruso, improved to 30-9-1. The Pioneers will aim for their ninth NCAA title.
Nolan Moyle answered for the Wolverines 4 minutes into the second period, and the score was deadlocked heading into the third period.
Denver’s Cameron Wright and Michigan’s Thomas Bordeleau exchanged goals, the latter coming with 11 minutes remaining in the period.
Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers.
Sophomore goalie Erik Portillo was excellent all night for Michigan, making 30 saves. Denver’s two goals in regulation were scored off deflections.
The Wolverines finished the season with a 31-10-1 record.