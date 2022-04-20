Little League baseball assessments for players ages 9-14 will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hutchison High School.
Players in the older three divisions – 9- and 10-year-old Mustang, 11-12 Bronco and 13-14 Pony – will begin practice during the third week of May with games beginning the following week. Teams will practice twice a week and have two games per week.
Assessments are not needed for players in the younger two divisions (5-6 Shetland and 7-8 Pinto) who will have their first practice during the fourth week of May with games beginning the first week of June.
Those teams will have two practices and one game each week. Games are played Tuesday nights for Shetlands and Wednesday nights for Pintos.
All practices and games will be played Monday through Thursday, and the regular season wraps up during the final week in July.
Registration fees are $145 for Shetland (5- and 6-year-olds); $165 for Pinto (7-8); $215 for Mustang (9-10); $235 for Bronco (11-12) and $295 for Pony (13-14).
Coaches, umpires, volunteers and sponsors are also needed for the upcoming season.
For information or to register a player online, visit www.fairbanksibl.com. The link is also available through the Interior Baseball League’s Facebook page.