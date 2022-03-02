Boys

Scissor Broad Jump

First Place — James Kignak

Second Place — Geoffrey Anderson

Third Place — James Williams

Kneel Jump

First Place — Davin Malzahn

Second Place — Andre Eustache

Third Place — James Maska-Johnson

Alaskan High Kick

First Place tie — Davin Malzahn

First Place tie — James Williams

Third Place — James Kignak

Two-Foot High Kick

First Place — James Kignak

Second Place tie — James Maska-Johnson

Second Place tie — Davin Malzahn

One-Hand Reach

First Place — James Maska-Johnson

Second Place — Jeremiah Beach

Wrist Carry

First Place — James Maska-Johnson

Second Place — Johnathan Knox

Third Place — Darius Standifer

One-Foot High Kick

First Place — James Kignak

Second Place — James Maska-Johnson

Third Place — James Williams

Seal Hop

First Place — James Maska-Johnson

Second Place — Benjamin, last name unknown

Third Place — James Williams

Indian Stick Pull

First Place — Geoffrey Anderson

Second Place — David Malzahn

Third Place — Andre Eustache

Eskimo Stick Pull

First Place — Geoffrey Anderson

Second Place — Danial Sather

Third Place — Jeremiah Beach

Boys Best Overall Athlete

James Maska-Johnson

Girls

Scissor Broad Jump

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place — Myrica Meierotto

Third Place — Lily Reece

Kneel Jump

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place — Lizzy Corcoran

Third Place — Izzy Rubio

Alaskan High Kick

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place — Izzy Rubio

Third Place — Myrica Meierotto

Two-Foot High Kick

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place — Izzy Rubio

Third Place — Myrica Meierotto

One-Hand Reach

First Place — Abby Mallette

Wrist Carry

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place tie — Izzy Rubio

Second Place tie — Sarah Rozell

One-Foot High Kick

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place — Myrica Meierotto

Third Place — Izzy Rubio

Seal Hop

First Place — Lily Reece

Second Place — Izzy Rubio

Third Place — Andria Moses

Indian Stick Pull

First Place — Abby Mallette

Second Place — Saige Matney

Third Place — Sky Schut

Eskimo Stick Pull

First Place — Sky Schut

Second Place — Ericka Dublin

Third Place — Abby Mallette

Girls Best Overall Athlete

Abby Mallette

