Lathrop High School and North Pole High School have rescheduled their opening week football games.
North Pole High School will now play its first game on Saturday against Eagle River High School. The start time is 12:30 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night. The location is TBA.
Lathrop High School is scheduled to play its first game against Soldotna High School. The new start time is 7 p.m. Saturday in Wasilla. The game was originally scheduled on Friday in Fairbanks but moved due to concerns about wildfire smoke.
Additionally, a high school cross country invitational hosted by West Valley High School has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.