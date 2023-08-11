Lathrop Football

Photo courtesy Kathy and Mark Moss

Lathrop wide receiver Elijah Deans (21) hauls in a catch against East Anchorage. Photo from 2021 season.

Lathrop High School and North Pole High School have rescheduled their opening week football games.

North Pole High School will now play its first game on Saturday against Eagle River High School. The start time is 12:30 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night. The location is TBA.