After two years of modified races, the Klondike Road Relay will again begin in Skagway on Sept. 9 and finish at Rotary Park in Whitehorse, Yukon, on Sept. 10.
Given the current Covid-19 climate and easing of restrictions at the Canadian/American border, the Sport Yukon board of directors decided the race in its original form could be held safely.
“We are very excited to be able to start the Klondike Road Relay from Skagway,” said Sport Yukon Executive Director Tracey Bilsky said in a news release. “We’ve missed our American friends the last two years and we can’t wait to be racing alongside them again.”
The 2022 Klondike Relay should mark the 40th anniversary of the race. However, because of the uncertainty caused by Covid, the 40th will be pushed to 2023. This year’s race will be dubbed the #KRR39.5.
Team registration for the #KRR39.5 will open May 16. Important to note that by June 5, 700 participant spots will need to be reserved for Sport Yukon to hold a Klondike Road Relay in 2022.
Fees are $75 per participant if registered between May 16-31. It’s $85 per runner if registered between June 1 and Aug. 26.
Runners may notice a new category as well. The #KRR39.5 will pilot half-legs. Not ready for a full leg? Teams can register for half legs beginning in Carcross. Those teams will depart on Sept. 10 with the walker and youth divisions.
If Covid restrictions tighten, Sport Yukon holds the right to revise the race to start at the Canadian border.
For more information or to arrange an interview please contact John Tonin, Sport Yukon communications, at communications@sportyukon.com.