Friday night saw the junior rodeo kick off three straight days of rodeo events for the Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest.
The junior rodeo saw participants aged 18 and under participate in several events such as ground roping, barrel racing, pole bending and more.
The junior rodeo started at 6 p.m. on Friday and lasted until later in the night. This was an all ages kids event and sponsored by Lithia Ram of South Anchorage.
The event was held at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, where the rodeo festivities will continue on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s festivities include a rodeo and concert performance from the Brit Stokes Band.
Sunday will be the final day of the rodeo events and will feature the Ram Rodeo Championship.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
