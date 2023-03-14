For high school skiers with a dream of competing at the Olympics, the U.S. Junior Nordic National Championships is the first real competition during which they will see how they fair on the national stage.

“This event brings to light some of our best skiers,” said Greg Whisenhant, a member of the Race Jury, former West Valley High School ski coach and owner of Beaver Sports. “It also helps to give them an idea of where they stand with others here, for those wanting to compete more on the level of the Worlds, and even going on to eventually meet their goals of being Olympians, this is a great step in that direction.”

Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia, and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the chief storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

