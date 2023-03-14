For high school skiers with a dream of competing at the Olympics, the U.S. Junior Nordic National Championships is the first real competition during which they will see how they fair on the national stage.
“This event brings to light some of our best skiers,” said Greg Whisenhant, a member of the Race Jury, former West Valley High School ski coach and owner of Beaver Sports. “It also helps to give them an idea of where they stand with others here, for those wanting to compete more on the level of the Worlds, and even going on to eventually meet their goals of being Olympians, this is a great step in that direction.”
Around 400 athletes are in Fairbanks right now in age groups ranging from U16 to U20 competing in distances from sprints to 10 km races at Birch Hill.
Ally Wheeler from Casper, Wyoming, is racing in the Junior Nationals for her second time in the U16 division. “I really like distance classic, so I am really excited for today,” she said. When asked who she is trying to beat she said, ”I am not focusing on that. I am just focusing on how I can get myself to go faster.” Wheeler plans to hit the downhills hard. “I feel that a lot of people might just take that as a chance to breath, hit it hard and it will get you some more time.”
Christina Turman raced all six years that she was eligible for the Junior Nationals. Now a Master’s skier as her day job, she is moonlighting as a coach for Team Alaska. She says the competitors are likely more nervous than normal. However, with a home trail advantage, the Fairbanks skiers are likely a little more confident than visiting competitors due to the 3 degree temperatures. “I bet the Midwest is liking it, too, though. It’s nice when you are used to it, know how to dress for it and it is not another factor that would make you more nervous — it’s just the norm for Team Alaska.”
Ben Jenkin from New York is competing on the Mid-Atlantic team. It’s his first time to Alaska and he traveled with his family. “The ski venue is really nice and there is a lot more snow than New York.” Jenkin competed in the U18 7.5 km classic. “It wasn’t really my day. Hopefully, I can improve as I go in the week.” The cold, two long airplane rides, and being in a new place didn’t help him today. His goal is a top 20 or top 30 finish in the U18 division. He has a skate sprint today and on Thursday a skate 10 km. “I feel I’ll likely do better at the sprint, or I want to. In the past my result in the sprint has been better.”
Kiera Stabile from Team Summit, Colorado is competing for her second time in the Junior Nationals. “It’s a really fun experience, it’s really fun to see the other teams and race with new people and get a feel for what it is like to race at a higher level. To race at Junior Nationals and get a feel for what it is like to compete at a higher level.”
Teammate Sophia Bertonneau says, “It’s a lot of fun because the people you go from racing against, you’re racing with, so it is fun to make new friends.”
Stabile has always dreamed of racing in college, “this feels like a great step to get there. And, even get to the World Cup someday.”
“Longevity comes from love of the sport,” said Turman. “You have to love it. If you step on the line, you’re competing against people who are training the same amount, you all have good fitness, good technique – but you have passion — and everyone else is just grinding through it. If you have goals that are long-term you had better cultivate a love for the sport.”
Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia, and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the chief storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.
