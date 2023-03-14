Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia, and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the chief storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

Amanda Byrd hails from Sydney, Australia, and learned to cross country ski in Fairbanks after arriving in 2002. She is a member of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC Masters team and is constantly learning how to become a better skier. She is also the chief storyteller for UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power.