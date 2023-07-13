During the second afternoon the WEIO games athletes competed in the greased pole walk. The greased pole walk has bare-footed athletes attempt to walk end-to-end of a log that is greased with shortening.
Contestants have one attempt to go as far as they can, and whoever goes the farthest is deemed the winner.
The event is designed to test the balance skills that were once used to go over logs in a creek.
Both male and female competitors took part in the event. The female side saw Veronica McDonald take the gold medal, while Alohna Johnson and Awaluk Nichols would come in second and third respectively.
On the male side, Peter Griggs would take the gold, and Elijah Cabinboy and Nick Hanson would take second and third.
“There’s no game really like it,” Griggs said when speaking on the uniqueness of the event. “That’s one of my favorite things about the games, these more obscure ones. They really tie-in to traditional uses and techniques.”
For Griggs, winning the gold medal was truly a rewarding experience. “It’s really cool, it’s my first gold in any competition. It’s a weird experience, but it’s a happy one and a really good one.” Griggs said.
McDonald also spoke on her experience winning the gold, “It’s awesome, I love going up and getting medals anytime I’m able to,” she said. “Grease pole walk was definitely on the low end of what I thought I would win, so this is probably my favorite medal so far.”
McDonald expressed great affection towards getting to compete in the WEIO games.
“Competing in events like this just makes your heart feel a bit more whole at the end of the day,” she said. “You have such great competitors who are always so kind and encouraging toward you, it’s honestly such a great feeling coming here.”
Griggs shared a similar feeling for WEIO. “My favorite part about it is the main goal isn’t to place, it’s to have fun. Everyone is happy for everyone,” he said. “There’s no one angry because they placed worse than they thought or got out too soon.”