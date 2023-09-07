Caleb Jones at March Madness

Photo of Caleb Jones during the first weekend of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball national tournament.

 Caleb Jones

There are few things more exciting to me than basketball. My love for the game goes back to my childhood in Kentucky.

Basketball is held in high regard by many people back home. The two major reasons for this are the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Louisville Cardinals. The Bluegrass State’s lack of a professional sports team means that these two schools are priority number one for many sports fans.

