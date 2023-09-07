There are few things more exciting to me than basketball. My love for the game goes back to my childhood in Kentucky.
Basketball is held in high regard by many people back home. The two major reasons for this are the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Louisville Cardinals. The Bluegrass State’s lack of a professional sports team means that these two schools are priority number one for many sports fans.
Both schools have a strong basketball history, and as such, they have an innumerable amount of devout followers who are very vocal and proud of their support.
Family members, neighbors, friends and strangers alike could all spend hours talking to you about memories of the ‘Cats or Cardinals. While admittedly I do not have a dog in the UK or U of L fight, their fans’ passion and excitement for basketball is infectious, and I found myself catching onto the game of basketball from an early age.
I remember being at my grandfather’s house on a December night in 2011. As I lay on the floor in front of the television, I watched as my love for basketball came to life. The previously mentioned Kentucky Wildcats, who were ranked number one in the country at the time, squared off against the Indiana University Hoosiers.
What ensued was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen, with an ending to match. I watched as IU player Christian Watford drained a buzzer-beating three point shot to give the Hoosiers a 73-72 win.
For the next few days, it seemed as though Watford had not only defeated the Wildcats, but the state of Kentucky as a whole. People were devastated. It was captivating to me just how much people cared about the team, and my state’s love for the game was something I wanted to be a part of.
From that moment on, I became enthralled with the sport. I watched as much college and professional basketball as I could.
I played throughout my middle and high school days, oftentimes to the detriment of spectators due to my subpar performances.
During my time at Arizona State University as a college student, I became the University of Arizona beat reporter for one of the student journalist organizations.
I made the two-hour drive from Phoenix to Tucson to cover basketball games quite frequently. I was also fortunate enough to be able to take a trip to Sacramento, California to cover the first weekend of last year’s March Madness tournament. And for me, it was the coolest thing ever. I couldn’t believe I was covering a sport I grew up adoring.
From there, I brought my love of basketball, and sports in general, to Alaska. I do realize that basketball is still several months away from starting up here. However, I find it hard to contain my excitement for the start of the season.
When I first moved up here, I quickly looked to see what the basketball scene looked like up here. Much to my excitement there seems to be plenty of interesting stories to follow.
The local high school scene is compelling.
On the men’s side, The West Valley Wolf Pack are coming off a dominant 26-2 season, which included a run to the ASAA Class 4A State Championship Game. Monroe Catholic also posted a strong 21-7 record. For the girls, Monroe Catholic, Lathrop and West Valley all had winning records last year.
Then there are the Nanooks. It was fascinating to find out about the men’s team’s miraculous run in the 2021-2022 season as the 10 seed to win the GNAC tournament, and then their run to the Sweet 16 in the national tournament.
I look forward to getting out and seeing these teams compete in the upcoming season and can not wait to witness the basketball scene in Alaska with my own eyes.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com