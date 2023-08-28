The third annual Nenana-Rama Bike Race took place along the Parks Highway on Saturday, starting and ending at Ester Community Park.
The event, sponsored by Black Spruce Brewing Company, fielded two race distances (25 and 50 miles) both out-and-back. The event’s 100-mile race did not occur this year. Between the four divisions separated by gender and distance, the race produced a combined 63 finishers.
According to results provided by Frosty Feet Timing, the men’s 50-mile was the most popular, holding just short of half of the total finishers at the event. The women’s 50-mile was also more popular than the 25-mile distance, and the women’s 25-mile fielded more competitors (11) than the men’s iteration (6).
Locals crowded the front of the races. The women’s 25-mile race was won by Fairbanks resident Kjersten Morell in 1:45:43 (14.2 mph) followed by Zelia Mersinger of Eielson Air Force Base and Katrina Lehse of Ester. Marco Rosselli of Fox won the 25-mile distance on the men’s side in 1:42:01 (14.7 mph) followed by Rulon Jensen and Brian Smith of Fairbanks.
The 50-mile race produced the most impressive performances, as Alisabeth Thurston-Hicks was the fastest woman in 2:42:00 (18.5 mph), followed by Jordan Pruszenski and Hannah Myers, both also of Fairbanks.
The top three (and then some) in the men’s 50-miler also hailed from Fairbanks. Stefan Hajdukovich led the way in 2:23:23 (20.9 mph), and William Gard and Patrik Sartz finished second and third, respectively. The event also drew competitors from Palmer, Anchorage and even Atlanta.
Both 50-mile race winners took their victories by a significant margin, crossing the line over two miles ahead of their competitors.
