Bicycling Past Fireweed

Fireweed blooms along Farmer's Loop as a bicyclist passes on the bike path Friday afternoon, June 17, 2016.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

The third annual Nenana-Rama Bike Race took place along the Parks Highway on Saturday, starting and ending at Ester Community Park.

The event, sponsored by Black Spruce Brewing Company, fielded two race distances (25 and 50 miles) both out-and-back. The event’s 100-mile race did not occur this year. Between the four divisions separated by gender and distance, the race produced a combined 63 finishers.

