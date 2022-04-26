A pair of teams representing Fairbanks’ future in curling are competing this week at the Junior Nationals in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
On the girls’ side, lead Kaitlin Murphy, second Sara Olson, and fourth Elizabeth Janiak are led by skipper Anne O’Hara. They improved to 3-1 for the tournament on Monday with a 7-2 win over a team from Midland, Michigan.
Team O’Hara was off to a 2-1 after three matches, with a 6-5 win over a team from Lakeville, Minnesota; an 11-6 win over a team from Natick, Massachusetts; and a 9-7 loss to a group from Tempe, Arizona.
They’ll complete round-robin play with matches today at 7 a.m. AKDT with a team from Pardeeville, Wisconsin and Wednesday at 7 a.m. against a team from Portage, Wisconsin and at 6 p.m. against a squad from St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Fairbanks boys, skippered by Jimmy Evans, are lead Tyler Skaggs, second Robert Borland third Elias Vargas and fourth Dylan Skaggs.
They stand at 0-2 in pool play, losing 9-8 in an extra end to a group from Rochester, New York and 13-3 to a team from Wausau, Wisconsin. A second match for Monday evening was slated with a group from Portage, Wisconsin.
Upcoming matches are Wednesday at 5 a.m. AKDT against a team from Fargo, North Dakota; at 5 a.m. Thursday against an Eau Claire, Wisconsin team; and at 1 p.m. Thursday against a team from Portage, Wisconsin.