The Fairbanks Soccer Club team fell 3-1 in their Alaska Conference match against Cook Inlet SC at the South Davis Turf Fields in Fairbanks on Sunday. The women’s match was canceled.
The loss came off the heels of a 2-0 defeat to Anchorage’s Pioneer FC on Saturday.
FSC struggled to build their offense in the first half of Sunday’s match, managing only a couple of shots on goal in the period.
“I was definitely trying to figure out how their defense was set up, they were playing the outside trap a whole lot higher than I expected which forced me to remain deeper on our side of the field so I wasn’t able to get behind them,” Fairbanks forward Ahmed Ziao said.
The team was also thrown off by a number of disputed foul calls that interrupted the flow of play, as well as an injury to key midfielder Skyler Denny, which took him out of the game.
“As difficult as it is to continue to focus and keep our heads in the game, that’s what we try to tell them to do, but it’s incredibly difficult as the temperature is running hot and everybody is revved up,” FSC head coach Danny Dominick said.
Despite these struggles, FSC was able to hold Pioneer off for the first half as Pioneer’s forwards booted a number of shots wide of the goal and FSC goalie, James Aleshire deflected the rest. The half ended with the score tied 0-0.
With a few personnel switches, FSC came out strong in the second half, possessing the ball on a number of runs before Ziao finally kicked one in on a crossover pass from Jorge Correa to put FSC up 1-0 in the opening minutes of the second half
“We woke up in the beginning of the second and started finding our rhythm,” FSC forward Josh Million said. “We got one of our centerbacks in which allowed Nick [Herzberg] to play up top and he’s kind of a main role in attacking, that helped us a lot.”
The pressure fron Herzberg and Ziao, allowed FSC to hang on to the lead until about halfway through the period when the Pioneer forward found the net with low kick directly in front of the box, tying the match 1-1.
Five minutes later, Pioneer scored again after a foul call resulted in a free kick, putting them ahead 2-1.
FSC was unable to find the net for an answering goal of their own and Pioneer put the game away with a successful penalty kick, making it 3-1 as the period wound to a close.
With the game mostly decided, Dominick was able to clear the bench, giving some of FSC’s newer members a chance to get a taste of the game.
“One of the biggest positives we have going for us right now is we’ve got a lot of young talent coming out from the community to participate,” Dominick said. “We display consistently that we’re always supporting each other. We’re always working hard for one another and pushing one another to improve, that’s really what we’re trying to focus on.”
The FSC men will next take on the Alaska Timbers at Kincaid Park in Anchorage on July 16, before returning to Fairbanks for a home field match against Arctic Rush at the turf fields on July 22.