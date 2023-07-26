Jephery Donaldson

Fairbanks local Jephery Donaldson seen holding his 9.06 pound salmon.

 Courtesy of Valdez News

The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby kicked off last Saturday. The event runs from July 22 until Sept. 3.

During the event contestants will compete for daily first and second place prizes, as well as a $10,000 grand prize for whoever catches the largest silver salmon during the season. The second largest silver salmon of the season will bring in $3,000 and third place pays out $1,500.

