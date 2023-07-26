The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby kicked off last Saturday. The event runs from July 22 until Sept. 3.
During the event contestants will compete for daily first and second place prizes, as well as a $10,000 grand prize for whoever catches the largest silver salmon during the season. The second largest silver salmon of the season will bring in $3,000 and third place pays out $1,500.
As of Tuesday morning the three leading contestants for the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby were Jephery Donaldson, Larry Bustos and Callie Donaldson. All three contestants atop the leaderboard are Fairbanks residents.
Jephery Donaldson has led the event from the beginning. He reeled in a 9.06 pound salmon on Saturday which netted him the top spot.
Callie Donaldson would haul in a 8.66 pound salmon on the same day, which was second best on the day and third overall for the tournament so far.
On Monday, Bustos caught an 8.74 pound salmon which put him at second place overall.
All three contestants caught their fish while aboard the boat “Slayin’ AK”.
The three contestants won daily prizes for their efforts. Jephery and Callie Donaldson would take first and second place on Saturday respectively.
Bustos would take home the top daily prize for Monday.
Another Fairbanks local finished with a daily prize. Heather Wolney would catch a 7.82 pound salmon on Sunday, which would be good enough for second on the day.
Valdez Fish Derbies is also currently running the Valdez Halibut Derby. The Valdez Halibut Derby season payouts are the same as The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby.
The Valdez Halibut Derby started on May 27 and will run until September 3.
Valdez Fish Derbies will also be hosting a tagged fish contest as well as the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby.
The tagged fish contest will see contestants attempt to catch the 20 tagged silver salmon located in Prince William Sound for a chance to win $10,000 as well as 19 other prizes.
The Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby will be held on August 12. Cash and prizes will be awarded to whoever catches the three largest fish on the day.
Contestants can join any derby by purchasing $10 daily tickets or a $50 season ticket.
Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com.