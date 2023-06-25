It’s a first: The Fairbanks Eclipse 05 girls soccer team is the first team from the Interior and the first women’s team from Alaska to qualify for nationals.
In two weeks, they will compete for the national title in Kansas and the team has set up a Go Fund Me to help cover expenses.
“It’s just something that I think, when we first started, we wouldn’t have even fathomed making it this far,” said Elizabeth Stordahl, team co-captain.
“It was just cool, especially after hearing the statistics of it, that we are the first from the Interior, third from Alaska and first women’s soccer team. That’s pretty awesome.”
The team competed last weekend at the United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional President’s Cup Tournament in Boise, Idaho, and won their first three games, making it to the championship match. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to take the win in their final game, but luckily, this year, runner-ups also qualify for nationals.
“People were still really competitive going into that game, and we knew that it was gonna be a dog fight, but we didn’t let the emotions of ‘This is our last game’ kind of affect us because last year it would have been that, if we lost, it was our last game and if we won, we got to move on,” Stordahl said. “So I think that there was a bit of security knowing it wasn’t our last game together.”
Last year, they also made it to the championship game and lost, but they didn’t advance to nationals. The rules changed this year though, meaning that they would move on no matter what the outcome of the regional championship game was.
“No one really ever gave up. And even if one person would start to kind of feel the effects of the games emotionally, there was always somebody there to help them,” co-captain Hannah Aemisegger said. “Our team has been together so long that we’re just a family at this point, and even when somebody doesn’t feel like doing it for themselves, there’s always other people that they wanna do it for.”
The team’s first two games were unusual in that they won 3-2 both times. During that second game, tensions and emotions were high and they used one of their signature plays to score the winning goal.
“The first half ended with us up by one, and then we each scored two, which, four goals in a half is crazy. It just doesn’t happen, and the fact that it happened two games in a row, it was just a weird tournament to begin with,” Stordahl said. “Before the start of the second half, well, they were kind of aggressive, and as they were going back to their side this girl just ran into me after the play, and I was getting, you know, kind of mad.”
That’s when they used their “the kickoff” play, where the team drops the ball down and kick it hard to their fast players down the field. Then it’s up to them to run it down for a goal. It’s not too advanced, but it works, Stordahl explained. With it, they scored and got a lead, which they were able to keep for the rest of the game.
“That game was just a lot of highs and lows of, oh we lost it, we got it back again, we lost it, got it back, and eventually it was like OK, we can do this,” Aemisegger said.
The captains also gave their coach, Damon Crutcher, a shoutout for believing in them and getting them to where they are today. The team has had to work through a lot of uncertainty, and having surmounted it, the pressure is building for the next two weeks before nationals.
“I truly think that the biggest thing is gonna be mentally believing in ourselves by the time that it comes because we have the capability physically and technically, and we just have to believe in ourselves to be able to do it,” Aemisegger said. “Knowing that these teams are gonna be good, we just have to know that, you know, we qualified for this, and we’re meant to be there, too.”
The Eclipse 05 team is the most successful of any Interior soccer team so far not only because they’ve qualified for nationals, but because of the amount of players that are going on to play at the collegiate level. The games they play at nationals will be the last that they ever play together, making the tournament bittersweet.
“I always say, no matter what happens, if we win or lose, we’re gonna end this as a team,” Aemisegger said. “And I think that that is a big part of what’s gotten us this far is because it’s been a roller coaster getting to this point. We’ve had coaches leave, new coaches come, not enough players. At the end of the day, the core group of what we’re ending with now has been there since day one, and so it’s true that ever since I started six years ago, no matter what, win or lose, we ended as a team.”
Multiple other Eclipse teams also attended the regional tournament last weekend, including the 08 girls team who made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated, the 09 boys who scored 1-1-1, and the 2011 boys.
“Thank you to all of our supporters, truly, we couldn’t be here without them. Even if it wasn’t just through money, we’ve hit some dark times and … we’ve known that everybody has been there rooting for us and in our corner and it really means a lot,” Aemisegger said. “We’re just hoping we can return the favor in Kansas.”
To support the 05 girls team on their trip to the 2023 USYS National Presidents Cup, donate to their Go Fund Me at bit.ly/3CNEI1i.
To learn more about Eclipse Soccer Club, including how to join, visit eclipsesoccer.net.