To say the Fairbanks Disc Golf Association’s tournament last weekend was a success would be underselling it.
May the Snow Be Gone, the FDGA sponsored tournament held last Saturday at UAF, had a record 58 registrants. There were 21 women and two junior girls signed up for the Women’s Global Event while 34 men and one junior boy participated in the MSBG. The previous record for female participants was seven.
The big winners in the Advanced Women’s bracket were Hoshi Sugiura and Jolene Moses, who took first and second place with final scores of 136 and 137, respectively, and claiming prizes. Kasey Springer took home first in the Intermediate Women’s bracket with a score of 145. Stephanie Haskins (132) and Kelly Barker (135) took first and second place, respectively, in the Recreational Women’s competition. The Novice Women’s big winners were first place Jennifer Schlidgen (159), second place Alexandra Abney (169), and third place Diane Roe (206).
The Amateur Women 40+ was won by Kate Morrison (128) with Courtney Kimball taking second place (135). No contestants finished in the Amateur Women 55+ competition while the two junior girls were 12 year old Melyssa Hayes (46) and 15 year old Summer Jackson (43).
In the men’s competitions, the Pro Open was won by Benjamin Boswell, who took home $141 in prizes after finishing with a score of 92. Garratt Dohse, Nicholas Gardner, and Juan Seguinot all tied for second place with a score of 95 each. All three took home $67 dollars a piece.
There were five prize winners in the Advanced bracket. Jeremiah Boswell took home first place with a final score of 97. Gregory Torres (98), Nick Jensen (102), Peter Rastelli (105), and John Roe (106) were the other big winners. The Intermediate Bracket saw Carl Thomas take home first at 109 while Matthew Matush also finished with 109. Crystian Gaudreault finished third at 118.
The Novice contest was won by Aubrey Alvey (113) with Conner Schaffer (120) and Jeremy Kimberlin (121) taking second and third, respectively. Tim Karl (169) was the only competitor in the Recreational category while the Junior Boy was 12 year old Skyler Jackson (37).
The weather was great, the mountains were out, and we got to see the green-up leaves growing in front of our eyes,” said Morrison, the tournament organizer. “There were a lot of new players and players new to competing in tournaments and we had awesome positive responses from all of them! Fingers crossed they caught the disc golf bug and will join us for future events.”
Morrison says the FDGA doubles league will be starting up soon and there will be tournaments on June 19th (Solstice Showdown), August 6-7 (National Disc Golf Day Celebration at Pioneer Park), and September 4-5 (Fairbanks Open). More information on last weekend’s tournament, upcoming events, or becoming a member of the FDGA can be found on the Fairbanks Disc Golf Association Facebook page.
