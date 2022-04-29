Team O’Hara remains poised for a spot in the championship bracket as the Fairbanks Curling Club representatives enter the final day of round-robin competition at the USA Curling Junior Nationals is Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
With skip Anne O’Hara and team members Elizabeth Janiak, Sara Olson and Kaitlin Murphy, the girls
They improved to 6-2 and second place as they bounced back from Wednesday’s loss with a resounding 11-4 win over a team from Villa, Illinois Thursday night. Trailing 4-3 entering the seventh end, Team O’Hara posted an unbelievable score of 5 in the seventhand followed up with a match-clinching 3 in the ninth.
That followd a close 9-6 setback late Wednesday against a squad from St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Fairbanks girls tied the score at 7 with a pair in the fifth and pair in the seventh, but Team Ryhorchuk scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to wrap up the victory.
Their final scheduled match against a team from Portage, Wisconsin this morning at 6 o’clock Alaska Daylight Time.
Championship bracket play will begin this afternoon and conclude Saturday evening.
Team Evans — the Fairbanks boys team with skip Jimmy Evans and featuring Tyler Skaggs, Robert Borland, Elias Vargas and Dylan Skaggs — finished 1-5 with a 10-3 loss to a squad from Eau Claire, Wisconsin Thursday morning before falling 11-9 to a team from Portage, Wisconsin.
The nightcap came down to the final end, with TeamEvans trailing just 10-9 before yielding a final point to Team Charles.
That was the team’s second narrow defeat, having lost by a single point in its opening match (9-8) to a squad from Rochester, New York.
Games can be watched live or any other time on the Fairbanks Curling Club’s YouTube channel.