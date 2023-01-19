Women’s Curling at the 2023 FISU World University Games

Fairbanks resident Anne O’Hara (left) and Team USA skipper Delaney Strouse participate in curling at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. Vivian Porter/FISU Games

 Vivian Porter

Anne O’Hara and her U.S. teammates won Wednesday’s World University Games women’s curling showdown with China, moving them into position to the No. 2 seed heading into today’s semifinals in Lake Placid, New York.

O’Hara, a West Valley High School graduate, and Team USA scored one point in the opening end and two in the second to jump out to a 3-0 lead over China, which like the U.S. entered the match with a 7-1 record.