Equinox Marathon

Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Runners attack the hill at the beginning of the 2023 Equinox Half Marathon.

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

On Saturday morning, I stood holding my phone with the Google Docs and voice memos apps open (the modern equivalent of a tape recorder and notepad) and took in the sights and scenes around me on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, where the Equinox Marathon begins and ends.

One of my lasting impressions of the event will be how quiet the area around the start and finish line was leading up to and during the race as nearly 1,000 combined marathoners and half-marathoners traversed the course. But perhaps that underscores the beauty and uniqueness of the race — that nearly everything happens between the trees and on the trails, where scarce observers are present.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544