On Saturday morning, I stood holding my phone with the Google Docs and voice memos apps open (the modern equivalent of a tape recorder and notepad) and took in the sights and scenes around me on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, where the Equinox Marathon begins and ends.
One of my lasting impressions of the event will be how quiet the area around the start and finish line was leading up to and during the race as nearly 1,000 combined marathoners and half-marathoners traversed the course. But perhaps that underscores the beauty and uniqueness of the race — that nearly everything happens between the trees and on the trails, where scarce observers are present.
Concurrent with the 60th Equinox Marathon, also occurring in what’s categorized as the northern United States yet over 2,400 miles away, the American mile record was broken and the world record was scared on Saturday.
In Eugene, Oregon, Yared Nuguse finished second in the Diamond League Final on Saturday, breaking a 16-year-old American record after running 3:43.97 across one of the sport’s most famed distances. It was a contrast to what occurred in Fairbanks, where most of the top runners finished under four hours, rather than four minutes.
Both events were uniquely exciting in their own way. The mile, despite being 3.8% of the distance of a marathon, probably offered as much time seeing the runners, at least for onlookers who stayed near the start and finish line. But that arguably added to the intrigue of the Equinox as we stood by in anticipation of who would emerge from the trees first, when they would do so and how far ahead of the rest of the field they would be.
In the end, the overall time didn’t matter. It wasn’t a record, and while the three-hour barrier is a popular one for the marathon, winner Zack Bursell was capable of much faster than his 2:57:07 over 26.2 miles if run on a flatter course.
For most, the daunting Equinox Marathon is a test of will and a challenge to finish rather than to run a fast time. As the race’s website says, it’s “one that you are extremely unlikely to PR on.”
I’m guilty of often hyper fixating on times and numbers, in large part due to my love for sports statistics. But in the past couple of years, I’ve tried to rely more upon my eyes and use those numbers to back up what I’m seeing rather than to inform my outlook and opinions.
So as a race against the clock fell just short of a mile world record at the same time, the Equinox Marathon reminded me the value of placing everything in context and focusing less on the times and numbers than the performances themselves.
This sentiment extends to team sports, where counting stats and box scores can be reliable. However, numbers alone can also be reductive in sports, where nothing exists in a vacuum or without situational influence.
This is all admittedly pretty low-stakes, but numbers are a defining part of how we consume athletics. One of the oldest, furthest north and most difficult marathons offered me a new perspective on Saturday, and it may just change the way I look at sports.
Four things I’m looking forward to
Bill Roe Classic: The UAF cross country team will ply its trade against a national field for the first time this season on Saturday. The meet in Bellingham, Washington will provide an early look at how close Nanook stars Kendall Kramer, Rosie Fordham and Naomi Bailey are to their expected All-American form.
Week four cfb slate: With six ranked matchups (there were none this past weekend), this coming Saturday sets up as potentially the best day of college football this season. The PAC 12, in its final year of existence, provides half of those matchups, while one could also argue Ohio State at Notre Dame or Alabama at Ole Miss to be the headliner.
UAF hockey season: With scrimmages this weekend and an exhibition next Saturday for the Nanooks, hockey season in Fairbanks is nearing. Some may argue it’s already started with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs beginning their campaign on the road last week.
Back-to-back local tests for the Malemutes: Once 1-2, the Lathrop football team has a very real chance to end the regular season on a five-game win streak. They face North Pole on Friday and West Valley next Saturday. They also have a rare Friday night game, by virtue of being the visitor against the Patriots.