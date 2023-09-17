Opposites abounded between the men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 Equinox Marathon.
Zack Bursell of Juneau had never completed a marathon before lunging headfirst into one that’s touted as historically being among the most difficult. Although, he had run a 50-kilometer (31 miles) race before taking the overall victory on Saturday. Meanwhile, Christy Marvin of Palmer was the Equinox Marathon’s top female finisher for the seventh time.
Bursell was coming off of training 95-100 miles per week at his peak, while Marvin didn’t have the buildup she wanted after an extended trip to Italy between July and August and tweaking her hip. She mostly cross trained and tapered over the past month before starting conservatively on Saturday.
Bursell dipped under the popular three-hour barrier, winning in 2:57:07 (an average of 6 minutes, 46 seconds per mile), as he finished over a mile ahead of the rest of the field. Two Anchorage runners, Mike Rabe and Chad Trammell, finished second and third, respectively.
The top Fairbanks runner, Tobias Albrigtsen, finished fourth overall in 3:08:38. Marvin placed 8th overall in 3:19:53 (7 minutes, 38 seconds per mile) as the top woman, while Fairbanks resident Shalane Frost was just behind her in 3:23:57 as the second woman to cross the finish line in the top-10 overall.
Marvin dedicated her race to a friend awaiting a heart transplant in Portland for severe myocarditis. Thinking of her gave Marvin strength and motivation through the race.
The runners started and ended on the fields adjacent to the Student Recreation Center and Patty Center on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Campus. But between that time, they saw much of the area surrounding Fairbanks as the trail winded up and down, displaying an array of fall colors and even a few moose.
The race lived up to its exigent reputation almost immediately, as runners pushed up a massive hill not even a few hundred meters from the start. But that was hardly the most imposing incline on the course. The climb to Ester Dome made up much of the 3,285 feet of elevation gain across the 26.2-mile race.
However, both winners said the out-and-back at the top of Ester Dome midway through the race was actually the most challenging part of the course. That didn’t deter Bursell, who gained confidence as the going got tougher.
“I like those hard parts because you know that everyone else is suffering,” Bursell said.
Bursell stayed in the lead pack for the first hour of the race, but once he took the lead, he relied on his instincts and didn’t look back or glance at the pace he was running. He just wanted the outright win.
“At like mile 10 during the climb, I decided to take off and try to get a gap on everyone and from there didn’t really look back,” Bursell said.
Marvin ran with Frost for much of the first half of the race. It wasn’t her fastest winning time at the Equinox Marathon by her own admission but not her slowest either. Both winners also noted their gratitude for the clear, sunny weather and vibrant fall colors.
