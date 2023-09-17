Opposites abounded between the men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 Equinox Marathon.

Zack Bursell of Juneau had never completed a marathon before lunging headfirst into one that’s touted as historically being among the most difficult. Although, he had run a 50-kilometer (31 miles) race before taking the overall victory on Saturday. Meanwhile, Christy Marvin of Palmer was the Equinox Marathon’s top female finisher for the seventh time.

