Alaskans who want to try a form of fishing other than casting a rod and reel are in luck. The area boasts a fishery dedicated to harvesting fish by spearing them as they swim upriver during an annual fall migration.
The business in question is the Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery, which opens for roughly a month each fall. The unique activity brings flocks of Alaskans, wielding spears, out to the dark river north of Fairbanks each year. This year’s deadline to register for the permit lottery is approaching; Alaskans must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The fishery is relatively exclusive, with only 300 permits doled out annually. According to ADF&G Sportfish Division Public Information Officer Tim Mowry, in 2022, about 450 people signed up for the lottery, vying for 300 permits.
“Not everyone who applies gets a permit,” Mowry said.
Only Alaska residents can participate in the fishery, and individuals must hold a 2023 resident sport fishing license in order to be eligible. Permit winners are selected randomly through a lottery process, so when an individual enters is not important as long as it is within the roughly two-week timeframe after the application period opened on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 12:01 a.m.
Winners will receive an email with the permit on Aug. 25.
Only one permit is allowed per household, Mowry said, and the bag limit is 10 fish.
The 2023 Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery will be open from its usual dates of mid-September through mid-October. The season will open Sept. 16 and close Oct. 15.
As the name suggests, the only permissible gear in this unique fishery is a spear. Other highly recommended gear would be either hip or chest waders (preferably insulated, as it will be chilly when the fishery opens), as well as a headlight or lantern. Whitefish are typically most active at night, so spearfishers generally fish in the dark. Headlights are useful to spot and spear the fish as they swim upstream.
There are no limits or regulations on fish size. There are, however, restrictions on the type of fish that may be taken.
Only humpback whitefish, round whitefish, and least cisco may be taken, according to ADF&G. Additionally, northern pike, burbot and suckers are legal to spear but do not need to be recorded in harvest totals and do not count toward the 10-fish limit. Arctic grayling and sheefish may not be harvested.
The fishery takes advantage of the fall whitefish migration from the Minto Flats region up the Chatanika River to their spawning grounds. The fishery is located north of Fairbanks and is open from the Elliott Highway bridge downstream to the Alyeska pipeline crossing, which is roughly seven miles downstream of the bridge.
According to ADF&G, fishers generally access the fishing spots from either the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Whitefish Campground (which is near the Elliott Highway bridge) or from the ADF&G DNR Olnes Pond Campground.
Maisie Thomas is a former News-Miner reporter and current hunting, fishing and outdoors freelance writer. Reach her at MaisieNome@gmail.com.