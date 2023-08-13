Alaskans who want to try a form of fishing other than casting a rod and reel are in luck. The area boasts a fishery dedicated to harvesting fish by spearing them as they swim upriver during an annual fall migration.

The business in question is the Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery, which opens for roughly a month each fall. The unique activity brings flocks of Alaskans, wielding spears, out to the dark river north of Fairbanks each year. This year’s deadline to register for the permit lottery is approaching; Alaskans must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Maisie Thomas is a former News-Miner reporter and current hunting, fishing and outdoors freelance writer. Reach her at MaisieNome@gmail.com.