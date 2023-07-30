Fairbanks Eclipse

Wayne Horine photo

Eclipse Soccer Club 2005 girls at the National Presidents Cup tournament on July, 8.

 Wayne Horine photo

Eclipse Soccer Club, located in Fairbanks, will be competing in the 2023 Alaska Youth Soccer State Cup.

The tournament features teams from all over the state of Alaska competing to qualify for the US Youth Soccer Regional tournament. The Alaska Youth Soccer State Cup will be held in Fairbanks from Aug. 3-6.

