Another nationally-ranked opponent and another tough loss for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team.
This time it was the No. 2-ranked Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs who took advantage of a young Nanooks team.
Even though the Nanooks were being outshot by a wide margin, the two teams were tied until late in the second period, when the Bulldogs took the lead for good.
Minnesota-Duluth scored the final four goals on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Nanooks on Friday night at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn.
Five different Minnesota-Duluth players scored goals and Bulldogs goalie Ryan Fanti, one of the top-rated goaltenders in NCAA Division I hockey, stopped 10 shots to preserve the win.
Alaska Goalie Gustavs Grigals gave up two goals and made 22 saves before leaving the game with an injury late in the second period. Daniel Allin gave up three goals and made 10 saves in the final 20 minutes.
Minnesota-Duluth opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Carter Loney at 15:13 of the first period.
The Nanooks tied the score on a power-play at 8:49 of the second period when Markus Komuls put the puck in the net off assists from Jakob Breault and Brady Risk. It was Komuls first goal of the season.
The Nanooks stayed even with the Bulldogs for the next 10 minutes before Noah Cates scored the game-winning goal at 18:44 of the second.
Moments later Grigals left the ice with an undisclosed injury.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the third period on goals by Kobe Roth, Blake Biondi and Ben Almquist.
Loney, Cates and Owen Galletin each had two-point nights for Minnesota-Duluth.
It was the ninth straight loss for the Nanooks, all against nationally-ranked opponents. Seven of those games were on the road.