The fifth annual Torneo di Pedroni bocce ball finals came down to not only being the Women’s Igloo against the Men’s Igloo, but it was also husband vs. wife on their 39th anniversary.
Sunday’s event at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge Bocce Courts is hosted every May for the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska. About 50 Pioneers and their guests showed up to compete in this fun, Italian-themed event named in honor of Felix Pedro, the discoverer of gold in the Fairbanks District in 1902.
During the bracketed tournament the Women’s Igloo plays on one side, while the Men’s Igloo plays on the other. In the final game, the best woman plays against the best man for the coveted Pike’s Lodge Pedroni Trophy, which will add the name of the winner to its plaques.
This year, the semi-finalists for Women’s Igloo No. 8 were Rusty Gesin and Nola Barnes, while Men’s Igloo No. 4 whittled it down to George Dalton and PJ Gesin.
The final game for the big trophy and title of Pioneer Bocce Champion for 2022 was played by Rusty Gesin against her husband PJ Gesin. Rusty’s parents, Robin and Joy McDougall, were the scorekeepers for the event, making it a real family affair.
In that final championship game, PJ Gesin found himself facing a real dilemma: the Men’s Igloo was really counting on him to win the trophy for them, and he also wanted to make his wife happy. In the end he played his best game against his wife, who really challenged him because she is a great bocce player as well.
When the game concluded Rusty and PJ celebrated with a big kiss while the crowd cheered them on.
The day was full of sun with a nice breeze and the Pioneers had a great time on the court. Afterward, they all retreated to the Binkley Room to enjoy a fabulous Italian luncheon with all the trimmings, prepared by Ursula Groneveld and her stellar staff.
Judge Diane Darnell kept it fair. Darnell is an official bocce judge from the Senior Games held every August in Fairbanks and she did a great job making sure the competition did not get out of hand.
There were many awards handed out for the categories of best play, closest kiss, worst throw, and best victory dance that were in the form of unique commemorative coffee mugs that featured an image of Felix Pedro wearing sunglasses, holding a gold pan full of bocce balls, and his arm around a dance hall girl.
The Pike’s Pedroni Trophy features bocce players on the corners with a large cup rising up from the middle of the double stacked base. It is a spectacular bit of bling and something Men’s Igloo No. 4 is very proud to call their own for 2022. The trophy will be displayed in the Pioneer Museum throughout the year.
Previous champions of the Torneo de Pedroni have been Wanda Huber in 2017, Annie Colp in 2018, George Lounsbury in 2019, no tournament in 2020, and Colleen Redman in 2021.
***
What is bocce ball?
Sometimes called “Italian lawn bowling,” bocce ball has some similarities to curling in that players can use their balls to move balls that have already been thrown by their opponents. A player on one of two teams throws out a taregt ball, and the object is to finish — after four throws each — with a ball closest to the target ball.
Players are permitted to use their balls to knock the boccino closer to other balls, or knock balls out of the way. In some variants of the game, extra points are awarded for this.
Bocce courts that have raised edges can also be used by players to their advantage: they can ricochet balls off the side of the court for better positioning, or to knock balls out of the way.