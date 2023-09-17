It takes considerable manpower to put on one of the world’s furthest north and longest-running marathons. Equinox Marathon race director Stacey Fisk estimated she had over 100 volunteers on hand Saturday.
Those volunteers, and the far smaller group of paid race organizers, are the infrastructure that supports roughly 900 runners braving the marathon and half marathon distances on the Frontier just a week before the autumnal equinox.
They’re the unsung heroes who help check runners in, offer encouragement and dole out refreshments and nutrition at aid stations miles removed from the start line. Timing the race is another discipline altogether, one that requires carefully installed mats that offer runners’ time splits across a certain distance.
Fisk, who owns local running store Frosty Feet, is in her seventh year as race director. She has run the Equinox Marathon twice but also runs the course before the race every year.
She describes the event as requiring “year-round planning” with change every year, but she’s able to lean on previous race directors like John Estle for advice.
After so much preparation, Fisk was relieved about the fortuitous weather both in Fairbanks and atop Ester Dome along the race's path.
Chris Oliver was one of Fisk’s proverbial seconds-in-command across the three checkpoints. She also serves as the state coordinator for Alaska RWB, an organization that “connects veterans with their community through physical and social activities."
In her sixth year volunteering, Oliver manned the tent near the start and finish line, helping organize the bag drop-off and refreshments.
“I was a runner for a long time, and I no longer run, but I still love supporting all of my friends,” Oliver said. “So when the chance opened up, this is what I can do. And to be honest, it’s basically to make sure every single runner gets a chocolate milk.”
Working alongside her the past few years has been Pepper McFarland. As a self-described morning person, McFarland shared a similar sentiment about wanting to be involved in the race. Asked what makes this race unique, McFarland described it as “far north and it’s hard as hell.”
“I like the fact that the race is happening," McFarland said. "And it wouldn’t happen without (volunteers). And I want to be a part of it without having to run 26 miles.”
Jim Matherly, in his 40th year doing gigs in Fairbanks and nearly a year removed from his post as Fairbanks' mayor, served as the DJ and as an announcer.
“I just want to set the mood, get a good beat,” Matherly said. “That’s why you hear a lot of 70s funk or maybe some modern stuff that’s got a thump to it. I do a lot of proms and weddings, but this group, there’s all ages. So I just want to get them fired up and ready to run. Because when you run at 8:00 in the morning when it’s 40 degrees, you want some pump up.”
Timing was provided by Frosty Feet Timing. With two on-course timing points, the logistics of training people at those stations and putting multiple backups in place for the timing system, a horde of volunteers was needed.
“There’s weeks and weeks of preparation for this event,” Frosty Feet Timing partner Anna Sorensen said. “But it’s a really cool race to be a part of.”
Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544