It takes considerable manpower to put on one of the world’s furthest north and longest-running marathons. Equinox Marathon race director Stacey Fisk estimated she had over 100 volunteers on hand Saturday.

Those volunteers, and the far smaller group of paid race organizers, are the infrastructure that supports roughly 900 runners braving the marathon and half marathon distances on the Frontier just a week before the autumnal equinox.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544