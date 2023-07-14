New assistant coach Casey Mignone will join the Nanooks coaching staff for the upcoming hockey season.
Coach Mignone expressed his excitement for the opportunity during a phone interview.
“There is only a finite number of spots in Division I college hockey,” Mignone said. “Obviously the program is in really great hands under coach Largen and coach Brown. Just the opportunity to build on the success they had last year was something that I wasn’t able to pass up.”
Mignone will look to bring an offensive-minded approach, which he believes will fit in with coach Largen’s style. “I’m a guy that loves to possess pucks and play with pace and be on the attack,” Mignone said. “I think that’s the way the game is going and that’s the way coach Largen wants to play.”
With the Nanooks coming off a 22-10-2 record last season, coach Mignone shared that he believes this year could be special. “The sky’s the limit, especially with the group that we have.” Mignone said.
The Nanooks’ schedule this year features some traditional hockey powerhouses such as the University of Denver, St. Cloud State University and University of North Dakota. Mignone shared that he is ready for these types of high-profile match-ups.
“Coach Largen has done an unbelievable job putting together a competitive schedule.” Mignone said. He described the schedule as being filled with “perennial top-ten programs in the country.”
Mignone shared that this type of schedule is one that could potentially put the Nanooks in the national tournament. “The program had a great year last year and felt like they probably could have been in the tournament,” he said. “I’m really excited to be a part of that and continue that. You don’t get to those positions without playing those big time programs and winning some of those games. That’s kind of the expectation.”
While the tournament may be a goal for the Nanooks, Mignone shared that he and the program will take it step-by-step. “They had a tremendous year last year, we just want to continue to improve on the success they had last year and whatever happens, happens.” He said.
