While solstice events dominated the streets of Fairbanks Saturday, on the Old Steese Highway, the Alaska State Trap shoot continued for its third day. The Fairbanks Trap Club, joined by shooters from across the Pacific Northwest, hosted the competition for its 63rd year.
Here is the object of the competition: Shooters aim to hit as many clay pigeons launched from a central bunker as possible, with the distance and number of pigeons launched changing with the event.
On Saturday, the club hosted its singles competition. Shooters competed to hit the highest number of clay pigeons out of 200, being launched one at a time (and hence the term singles). Competitors, in groups of five, each would shoot five times, rotate positions and repeat. For the most skilled shooters, competition was tight as high skill and accuracy left no room for error. A rhythm of “pull!” shot, “pull!” shot, left a cadence of regular gunfire for hours as the tournament continued.
Regular shooting for singles ended in a tie. Competitors Brett Nieder and Cody Kurkowski both scored 194 out of 200; Clint Brooks narrowly missed joining the tied duo by shooting 193.
Commonly seen in trap shooting, ties result in a shoot-off, where both competitors shoot to best of 25, and keep doing so if they tie again.
Kurkowski quickly cursed his opponent, yelling out “d*** Nieder!” perhaps to gain a slight edge, perhaps for humor.
In the world of trap shooting, psychological advantages no matter how small are sought to tip the scale.
Three-time Alaska State PITA singles champion Stubby Hughes stated, “I could hear him thinking at me” after narrowly losing to another shooter.
The shoot-off required two judges to observe, with Nieder and Kurkowski still rotating positions every five shots. The two both missed a shot early on and continued to tie until the third rotation, where Kurkowski took the advantage. The shoot-off ended 24-23, with Kurkowski winning the singles championship.
Shooting for the day ended after the tiebreaker, and winners for each class were announced. Trophies, which were cribbage sets decorated with bears or other wildlife, were handed out to winners from every class, going from the juniors to Cody Kurkowski himself.
The day ended in a banquet. Competition continued into Sunday, the final day of the shoot.
The Fairbanks Trap Club meets every Wednesday and Sunday at 6.5-mile on the Old Steese Highway.
