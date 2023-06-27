State trap shoot

While solstice events dominated the streets of Fairbanks Saturday, on the Old Steese Highway, the Alaska State Trap shoot continued for its third day. The Fairbanks Trap Club, joined by shooters from across the Pacific Northwest, hosted the competition for its 63rd year.

Here is the object of the competition: Shooters aim to hit as many clay pigeons launched from a central bunker as possible, with the distance and number of pigeons launched changing with the event.

