The Alaska Rugby Union made up for lost time last week, inducting its first four classes simultaneously into its Hall of Fame after COVID-19 delayed the yearly ceremonies for the 2019-22 classes.

At least three former Fairbanks rugby legends were among those honored in Anchorage for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of organized rugby in Alaska. Former Fairbanks Sundawgs players honored included Karl Monetti, Steve Cowper (2021 inductees) and Buzz Otis (2022).

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544