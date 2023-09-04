The Alaska Rugby Union made up for lost time last week, inducting its first four classes simultaneously into its Hall of Fame after COVID-19 delayed the yearly ceremonies for the 2019-22 classes.
At least three former Fairbanks rugby legends were among those honored in Anchorage for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of organized rugby in Alaska. Former Fairbanks Sundawgs players honored included Karl Monetti, Steve Cowper (2021 inductees) and Buzz Otis (2022).
Monetti accepted the awards on behalf of his friends and former teammates, as Cowper (the former Governor of Alaska) now lives in Texas and Otis passed away in 2017. For Monetti, one of the founders of the Fairbanks Rugby Club and someone who spent decades around the sport, it was an emotional moment.
“It was very moving actually to have 80 or 90 people in a room applauding your efforts and all of whom were essentially in the same boat…we certainly were honored and recognized, and it was very nice,” Monetti said by phone.
Monetti began playing in Philadelphia and took up rugby again upon moving to Alaska. In 1982, he saw an ad posted in the News-Miner by the parks and recreation director looking for rugby players. From there, they built a team.
“We had 18 people at the first practice,” Monetti said. “And it took off from there.”
Now the club, which also features the Fairbanks Ravens women’s rugby team in addition to the Sundawgs men’s team, counts a fair bit more than that among its participants. Liz Millman is the current president and has been involved in rugby in Alaska for a decade.
The Founder’s Weekend in Anchorage also included a 50-yard gala the night after the Aug. 23 Hall of Fame dinner. The last matches of the season, featuring both men’s and women's teams, followed on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Fairbanks Rugby Club celebrated a decades-long anniversary of its own (40 years) in May of 2022. Monetti organized a gala dinner at Ivory Jacks that drew over 30 people, some from wide-ranging locales across the lower 48.
Like Monetti, Millman began her rugby career in the lower 48 and now has spent a couple decades around the sport herself. She also mostly counts her playing days as being behind her, instead focusing on coaching and managing the club. However, she did partake in the home tournament this year to celebrate her 20 years in rugby.
Among other things, rugby provided Monetti with self-confidence. It gave Millman an opportunity to continue fulfilling her passion of coaching, which is also how she gives back to the sport.
Monetti and Millman share the sentiment that rugby teaches and promotes important values like inclusion and deference. Much of this stems from the infrastructure and ‘laws’ of the sport, which allow only one player from each team to speak to the referee and carry traditions of home teams hosting a social for the visitors to feed and get to know them after the match.
“It's so much more than just the game itself,” Monetti said. “There's fairness, camaraderie, respect. All these things are deeply inculcated in the sport.”
Hearing them tell it, rugby is a sport that naturally motivates its participants to give back to the game. Monetti did so by refereeing for nearly three decades, until 2015. Millman does so by coaching and leading the club.
Millman also cites community as a galvanizing force in rugby and a major reason why the sport is so valuable to connecting people in a place like Fairbank. She speaks from firsthand experience and with knowledge of dozens of others involved with the Fairbanks Sundawgs and Ravens.
“There's a lot of people that come and go from Fairbanks with military and the school,” Millman said. “And it's a place for people to find friends when they first get here, whether or not they've played rugby before. It's a way for people to learn the sport, learn the community. And when they move away, they can find a family right away again and continue on with rugby.”
The sport also promotes equality, as women play with the same rules as men. And multiple women’s teams were included in the Alaska Rugby Union Hall of Fame inductions.
“Women's rugby is incredible in the way that it accepts anybody,” Millman said. “Women that have never played a sport in their life come out and try rugby as an adult. And they love it and they feel like they fit in because on rugby pitch, the positions that are needed to be filled fit any body style, any shape or size…. And I think that’s really awesome for women to have that.”
With the 2023 season — and finally the past few years of Hall of Fame inductions — in the rearview, local players, coaches and fans will look forward to more years and decades of play across Fairbanks and the Frontier.
The Fairbanks Rugby Club hopes to add to the local growth by creating a youth rugby league in the next few years.