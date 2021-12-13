The Alaska Nanooks had many reasons to celebrate Saturday night at the Carlson.
Most important was a scintillating 4-0 college hockey victory over the visiting Rensselaer Polytechnic University Engineers to end an 11-game winless streak and wipe out the memory of Friday night’s 4-1 loss to the same opponent.
“To come back and get this win after the way we played Friday night is really big for this team,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said shortly after talking to his players in an upbeat locker room. “It was nice to see them get rewarded for their efforts.”
Next on the list was the fact the Nanooks scored more than two goals in a game for the first time this season, although the first two came on shorthanded breakaways and the final tally was into an empty net.
“The fact is we generated a lot more chances tonight than we did on Friday night,” Largen said. “Our third goal was evidence of that. It was a great redirect.”
And not to be overlooked on the important list was the fact that goaltender Gustavs Grigels earned his third career shutout with a 27-save performance. The majority of those saves came in the third period when the Engineers turned up the heat in an attempt to get back in the game.
“Gustavs was just outstanding tonight,” said Largen, who was a goalie during his playing career. “He was at the top of his game.”
After Friday night’s disappointing loss, Largen talked to his team about getting back on the right track Saturday night.
“Prior to the game we talked about playing with a sense of urgency and we came out tonight with a lot more energy,” Largen said. “Things were different right from the drop of the puck.”
Filip Fornaa Svensson became the first Alaska player this season to notch three goals when he scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 13:52 of the first while the Nanooks were skating one-man short.
Svensson deflected a cross-ice pass out to center ice, outraced RPI players to the puck and rifled a shot past Engineers goalie Linden Marshall as the Nanooks’ faithful roared their approval.
It marked one of the few times this season the Nanooks actually had a lead.
The Nanooks made it 2-0 at 6:12 of the second period when Simon Falk slipped the puck behind Marshall on another breakaway. The goal came exactly two minutes after Alaska’s Harrison Israels was sent to the penalty box so it was technically even strength although the entire play developed while the Nanooks were shorthanded.
Alaska’s Markuss Komuls and Garrett Pyke were credited with assists of the goal for clearing the puck out of the Nanooks zone and Falk did the rest by outracing a RPI player to the loose puck and putting it into the net.
The Nanooks put the game away with an even-strength goal at 7:17 of the third period when Jordan Muzzillo redirected a shot past the RPI goaltender. Chase Dubois and Anton Rubtsov were credited with assists.
Didrick Henbrant accounted for the Nanooks final goal of the game at 17:42 of the third, putting the puck into an empty net with an assist from Israels.
The Nanooks, 2-12-0 on the season, and Engineers, 8-9-2, continue their four-game series at 7:07 p.m. at the Carlson Center. The series concludes at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s kind of like being in the playoffs,” Largen said. “It’s going to be more physical and intense as the series progresses.”
The Nanooks will conduct a canned food drive on Tuesday night and the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks summer baseball team will be featured on Wednesday night.