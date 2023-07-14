Two contestants won the Inuit stick pull Thursday afternoon at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Inuit stick pull simulates pulling seals out of the water and onto the ice using a two-foot long dowel. The winner is the athlete who uses their legs, arms, back, and grip to pull the stick away from their opponent. Contestants are not allowed to jerk, twist, or lean away from each other.
“Push with your legs,” and “don’t hold your breath,” supporters called to the athletes.
Ariella Derrickson, of Tanana, won the women’s division of the Inuit stick pull. “This is my first time trying it,” Derrickson said. “I like to win.”
Derrickson said the stick pull is not traditional to her Athabascan culture, but her kids encouraged her to try new things. “They’re the reason I’m so strong,” Derrickson said of her four children.
“I hunt with my family and fish, but being a mom makes you the strongest,” she said.
Derrickson won the fish cutting contest Wednesday night and is also competing in the Dena stick pull.
Other medalists included Julee-Anna Preuit in second, Kaasgeiy Samato in third, Romay Shayen in fourth, and Brittany Woods-Orrison in fifth.
Sido Evans, of Fairbanks, won the men’s category. “I did pretty good considering I didn’t train this year,” he said.
Training for the Inuit stick pull consists of leg work, like deadlifts and squats, grip strength, core, and form, Evans said.
Evans placed third in the four man carry Wednesday and is competing in the arm pull Saturday.
Other medalists in the men’s division of the Inuit stick pull included David Edwards in second place, Walter Hawkins in third place, Judah Eason in fourth place, and Kyle Worl in fifth place.
