The Sept. 25, 1972, headline atop the sports page of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is pretty straightforward: “Fairchild Wins Annual Equinox Marathon.”
Sports writer Rick Lingle’s article goes onto explain that, for 21-year-old champion Michael Fairchild, the downhill portions of the course put an unexpected strain on his back and diaphragm; that the temperatures already dipping into the high 30s at the starting and barely climbing into the 40s during the race didn’t bother him; and that there was, indeed, a challenging corner on the course where flaggers had to guide a number of runners back onto the correct path as he logged his victory in 3 hours, 5 minutes and 15 seconds.
Should he remember those lessons from that marathon run 50 years ago, they will come in handy today. Michael Fairchild, now 71, will be among 750 to 800 runners on the starting line this morning for the 8 a.m. cannon shot to kick off the 59th annual Equinox Marathon.
For the second year, there also will be a half-marathon alternative that starts at 10 a.m. The awards ceremony for both races begins at 6:30 p.m. in the UAF Patty Center.
The event has grown since 1963 from being the brainchild of Nat Goodhue and a couple of University of Alaska Fairbanks coaches seeking a way to keep their athletes in condition during the offseason into an internationally recognized highlight of the annual marathon circuit. While its ranking as the ninth-toughest marathon course in the world by The Weather Channel can be intimidating, the event has a generous 10-hour completion window that allows even the most casual of walkers to enjoy the course at just under a 23-minute-per-mile pace.
For Fairchild, it was another sport that brought the Vermont native from the University of New Hampshire during his college years. A nationally ranked athlete in the newly emerging sport of Nordic skiing, it was through a group in skiing and biathlon — the combination of skiing and shooting — that he learned of the annual Fairbanks competition and set out on a trek to the Last Frontier.
“I made a connection in Anchorage to catch a ride in a Volkswagen bug to Fairbanks,” Fairchild says of his arrangements leading up to his win. “I slept on the gym floor. I didn’t do any sighting or — you know — checking out the course. I knew very little about it … I was clueless where I was going [during the race] mostly.”
Nordic skiing opened the door to Fairchild for marathons, biathlons and a host of subsequent sports he’s participated in. While he most closely identifies as an outrigger canoe racer and skier — he has won gold, silver and bronze medals in U.S. National Master’s races — he’s found multiple endurance sports to be a great way to build camaraderie and nurture his love for being active. Those are all consistent traits, he notes, with the goals of the founders of the Equinox Marathon.
Now 71, this will be Fairchild’s third entry into the event, his last appearance occurring 20 years ago. On the 30th anniversary of his victory, he completed the course in 3:43.19, finishing fifth in his 50-54 age group.
“The Equinox Marathon keeps bringing individuals back year after year,” race director Stacy Fisk said. “There is a lot of history and tradition. The Fairbanks Community loves this race.”
Fairchild attributes his ability to complete marathons when many his age are entering their “rocking chair years” to his enthusiasm for daily exercise. When it comes to an active lifestyle, he feels that exercising is the easiest part of his day but by no means his focus.
“I make it part of my life; I don’t make it my whole life … I do it because I truly love [having] a high level of activity in my life,” he said. “I can’t sit still, I’ve got to be moving … that’s all it takes for good health.”
While many marathon winners are dedicated to the competition, rigorously training and tracking their times, Fairchild has never so much as logged a run. Preparing for today’s race, Fairchild has elected instead to take daily, strenuous hikes with his partner, Lorraine Bisson, rather than running as they drive a rented RV through the state leading up to the race.
In fact, experiencing the beauty of the Alaska wilderness is the driving force behind Fairchild’s desire to take on the Equinox once more.
“This is all about being back in Alaska,” he said. “There’s just great memories. There’s great memories to seeing how Alaska has changed.”
Winning the marathon 50 years ago was not Fairchild’s goal, nor is it his aim this year. Instead, he merely hopes to prove to himself that he can cover the distance.
Two specific challenges he faces now will be a bad knee — from a torn meniscus — and the drop after the Dome. As Fairchild told the Daily News-Miner’s Lingle in 1972, that was the most difficult part of the race.
“That was a bit painful … it was kind of hammering on my diaphragm,” Fairchild said of the discomfort he and other participants have felt during the drop-off.
Fifty years later, he remains pragmatically optimistic that he’ll have the thrill of again crossing the finish line.
“It may not work out,” he said. “But normally all these things sort of have a way of working out, so we’ll see.”
What: 59th Equinox Marathon.
Where: University of Alaska Fairbanks.
When: Marathon starts at 8 a.m.; half-marathon begins at 10 a.m.
Awards ceremony: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at UAF’s Patty Center.