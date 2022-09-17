The Sept. 25, 1972, headline atop the sports page of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is pretty straightforward: “Fairchild Wins Annual Equinox Marathon.”

Sports writer Rick Lingle’s article goes onto explain that, for 21-year-old champion Michael Fairchild, the downhill portions of the course put an unexpected strain on his back and diaphragm; that the temperatures already dipping into the high 30s at the starting and barely climbing into the 40s during the race didn’t bother him; and that there was, indeed, a challenging corner on the course where flaggers had to guide a number of runners back onto the correct path as he logged his victory in 3 hours, 5 minutes and 15 seconds.

