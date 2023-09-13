The yearly Equinox Marathon is set to take place Saturday.
The event is a longstanding tradition in Fairbanks as it dates back to 1963. This year marks the 60th race.
“It’s definitely a big event,” Stacy Fisk, the race director of the Equinox Marathon said. “It’s one of the premiere races. The marathon has been here for quite some time. It’s definitely a community event.”
This year’s full marathon start time is scheduled for 8 a.m. The half marathon will start shortly after at 10 a.m.
The course consists of trails and a climb up and over Ester Dome. Fisk shared that there are no scheduled closures this year so the course is expected to be the same as usual.
The race is designed to be a challenge for runners and test their capabilities. Runners should plan on adding 45 to 90 seconds, or more, to their normal mile time due to the large elevation changes.
Despite the challenging nature of the race, the marathon offers a 10 hour cutoff time from the start of the full marathon to allow runners to complete the course. This year’s cutoff time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Feeding stations are present throughout the race.
There are nine on the marathon course and another at the finish line.
Runners who finish before 6 p.m. will receive an official finish time, however those who finish after the cutoff time will not.
There are three categories for participants: hiker, marathoner, and half marathoner. The hiking category is for runners planning on finishing the full marathon in over seven hours.
In celebration of the 60th marathon, merchandise honoring the achievement will be available to purchase at the event.
After the race is complete, the Equinox Banquet will take place at the UAF Student Rec Center.
The banquet offers food, drinks and awards for the participants.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com
