The 27th Annual Run for the Refuge took place Saturday at the University of Alaska Ski Hut in Fairbanks.
This annual run raises money for Northern Alaska Environmental Center’s Arctic program which advocates for permanent protections and equitable management of Alaska’s Arctic lands and waters.
There is a 5K and 10K run as well as virtual events.
Winners for the 5K race were:
Ages 0-12: First place: Williams Shephard, second place: Thomas Shephard, third place: Serenity Ihm
Ages 13-22: First place: Jackson Bixler, second place: Leo Tape, third place: Dallas Fisher
Ages 23-35: First place: Joshua Hamilton, second place: Russell Tipping, third place: Mary Hewitt
Ages 36-64: First place: AJ Sutton, second place: John Mayer, third place:John Sherry
Ages 65+: First place: Donald Ives, second place: Michael Flemming, third place: Marcia Ives
Ages 0-12: First place: Griffin Herrick, second place: Selah Augustine, third place: N/A
Ages 13-22: First place: Nichlas Hect, second place: Andrew Blackburn, third place: Norse Iverson
Ages 23-35: First place: Sam Knapp, second place: Julian Dann, third place: Ben Maglio
Ages 36-64: First place: Max Kaufman, second place: Ted Wu, third place: Christopher Benshoof
Ages 65+: First place: Gary Pohl, second place: N/A, third place: N/A