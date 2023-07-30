Jane Lanford and Janet Daley

Photo by Jeff Olsen

Jane Lanford and Janet Daley share a laugh after crossing the finish line at the 2022 Alaska Senior International Games 5-kilometer run.

 Photo by Jeff Olsen

The 2023 Alaska International Senior Games (AISG) will take place from Aug. 5-13.

The games have taken place since 2003 and allow contestants age 50 and older to participate in a variety of events.

Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.