Madison Kurzenberger signing letter of intent

Caleb Jones

Madison Kurzenberger signing her letter of intent to play for Dakota College at Bottineau.

Raven Homeschool graduate and North Pole High School softball player Madison Kurzenberger announced her commitment to Dakota College at Bottineau.

Madison’s mother, Tracy Kurzenberger, shared her excitement about watching her daughter play throughout the years. “It’s just been a really awesome journey to watch her progress through the years.” Tracy said.