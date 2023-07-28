Raven Homeschool graduate and North Pole High School softball player Madison Kurzenberger announced her commitment to Dakota College at Bottineau.
Madison’s mother, Tracy Kurzenberger, shared her excitement about watching her daughter play throughout the years. “It’s just been a really awesome journey to watch her progress through the years.” Tracy said.
During her senior season Kurzenberger primarily played first and third base for the North Pole High School Patriots. Kurzenberger was a force at the plate as she would finish her senior year with a .622 batting average and nine home runs.
For Kurzenberger, this type of performance was expected due to the amount of time she spent perfecting her swing.
“Honestly I would hope to do well in the batter’s box,” Kurzenberger said. “I put a lot of time and effort into making my swing hard and fast.”
Besides her impressive batting abilities, Kurzenberger hopes to bring a positive attitude to her new team.
“A positive attitude. I like when I can make people laugh and smile.” said Kurzenburger about what she hopes to bring to her new squad.
Kurzenberger looks forward to joining the Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks for the upcoming season.
The Jacks play in the NJCAA, a collegiate junior college organization that features teams from around the country.
Kurzenberger will look to help the Jacks get back on track after the team finished 2-24 last season.