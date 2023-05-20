The Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League and The Alaska Interior Baseball Club — Blizzards (High School comp team) co-hosted the 2023 adult baseball season last Saturday.
“We are trying to cultivate baseball and to make baseball in the interior for High School and school age kids,” said local coach Josh Clifford.
Adult players came out to try out for any one of the three adult teams, the Eielson Icemen, the Spruce, and the Pirate while the Bizzards held their warm up and practice alongside the adult tryouts. Many of the Blizzard players are going off to college, so these teams tried to recruit younger players to take their place this season
Logan Fischer, a top Alaskan shortstop and pitcher, is one of those headed to college. He wants to help to insure the legacy of the team.
“I really want the team to get better and win state,” said Fischer, “and make sure next year when seniors are gone, we have the talent to win state again.”
Caleb Korhorer plays second and third base and is a likely choice to move to shortstop next year replacing Fischer.
A number of high school players enjoyed visiting and attending a cookout, while the adult players were hitting, pitching and fielding. More than a dozen new players tried out for spots on the three teams.
“The teams showed up to enjoy the weather and take in some batting practice,” said Christoph Falke, President of Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball.
The teams will be playing on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and with a double header on Sundays at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. A weekend tournament the end of May will include a team coming up from Anchorage.
Players interested in playing in the adult league please should contact the league’s representatives through its Facebook page.