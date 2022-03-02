Boys
Scissor Broad Jump
First Place — James Kignak
Second Place — Geoffrey Anderson
Third Place — James Williams
Kneel Jump
First Place — Davin Malzahn
Second Place — Andre Eustache
Third Place — James Maska-Johnson
Alaskan High Kick
First Place tie — Davin Malzahn
First Place tie — James Williams
Third Place — James Kignak
Two-Foot High Kick
First Place — James Kignak
Second Place tie — James Maska-Johnson
Second Place tie — Davin Malzahn
One-Hand Reach
First Place — James Maska-Johnson
Second Place — Jeremiah Beach
Wrist Carry
First Place — James Maska-Johnson
Second Place — Johnathan Knox
Third Place — Darius Standifer
One-Foot High Kick
First Place — James Kignak
Second Place — James Maska-Johnson
Third Place — James Williams
Seal Hop
First Place — James Maska-Johnson
Second Place — Benjamin, last name unknown
Third Place — James Williams
Indian Stick Pull
First Place — Geoffrey Anderson
Second Place — David Malzahn
Third Place — Andre Eustache
Eskimo Stick Pull
First Place — Geoffrey Anderson
Second Place — Danial Sather
Third Place — Jeremiah Beach
Boys Best Overall Athlete
James Maska-Johnson
Girls
Scissor Broad Jump
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place — Myrica Meierotto
Third Place — Lily Reece
Kneel Jump
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place — Lizzy Corcoran
Third Place — Izzy Rubio
Alaskan High Kick
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place — Izzy Rubio
Third Place — Myrica Meierotto
Two-Foot High Kick
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place — Izzy Rubio
Third Place — Myrica Meierotto
One-Hand Reach
First Place — Abby Mallette
Wrist Carry
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place tie — Izzy Rubio
Second Place tie — Sarah Rozell
One-Foot High Kick
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place — Myrica Meierotto
Third Place — Izzy Rubio
Seal Hop
First Place — Lily Reece
Second Place — Izzy Rubio
Third Place — Andria Moses
Indian Stick Pull
First Place — Abby Mallette
Second Place — Saige Matney
Third Place — Sky Schut
Eskimo Stick Pull
First Place — Sky Schut
Second Place — Ericka Dublin
Third Place — Abby Mallette
Girls Best Overall Athlete
Abby Mallette