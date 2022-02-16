Warren Moore grew up in the small hamlet (population 1,000) of MacGregor, Manitoba; halfway between Winnipeg and tomorrow. His family farmed 1,000 acres of crops, which gave Moore a strong and ingrained work ethic. The family’s main claim to fame was raising Clydesdale horses and selling them to Budweiser.
Now he can add hall of famer to the family’s claim. Moore is being inducted into the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame Saturday as Coach of the Year during a ceremony Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Like most small towns on the Canadian prairies, hockey was king in MacGregor. Warren started skating at age 3 and was playing at the Mite level by age 8. Moore’s right forearm and hand were not fully developed at birth. This physical challenge would have kept most people from involvement in sports, but Warren is definitely not most people. With help from a prosthetist, he tried several pieces of equipment to enable him to hold and manipulate a hockey stick.
“I was 7 years old when we perfected the system I use now,” Moore said.
Moore moved up through the various age categories of youth hockey and admits to being a “half decent” skater. Those who have played with and against him would rate him just a tad higher.
“We had a backyard rink where I skated whenever we weren’t doing farm chores. Our youth hockey teams played against teams from all the neighboring towns,” he said. “We made it all the way to the provincial championships when we were Pee Wees. Unfortunately, we lost that game, but it didn’t detract from the feeling of success.”
After high school, Moore enrolled at the University of Manitoba, where he obtained a degree in commerce. “During these years, I played on a senior men’s team in Treherne, which is another small farming community about 30 miles from my home town,” he said.
“After graduating from UM, I moved to Georgia to attend chiropractic school at Life University just outside of Atlanta. I didn’t even take my hockey gear, because I figured there wouldn’t be any opportunity to play. I was surprised to find out that not only did Life U have a team, but they regularly competed for the national title at the American Collegiate Hockey Association level. I quickly contacted my parents and had my gear shipped down. Our coach (Dan Bouchard) was a former NHL goalie. He taught me a lot of valuable life lessons. In the three years I was there, we won the ACHA nationals twice.”
“From there, I moved to Boise where I played seven years for the Boise Blades and the McCall Mountaineers at the Senior Men’s level,” he said. “We played against teams from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Sun Valley, Idaho, who used to play against the Gold Kings. We won the 30-plus Labatt’s Nationals one year. It was good hockey. I moved to Fairbanks in 2008 and have played in the Old Timers League off and on. It’s a fun league.”
“My first coaching experience was when I was 15 years old. There wasn’t anyone to coach the local Pee Wee team. I felt that somebody had to step up, so that those kids could play. So, I did it. I recruited a friend who was 16 as my assistant. His primary qualification was that he had a driver’s license to get us both to and from practice. I’ve coached at some level almost every year since then. Here in Fairbanks, I have been through all the age groups and all the sponsoring organizations. Most recently, I coached West Valley High School. Probably the biggest team success was winning the State Tier III bantam championship for Hockey Club Fairbanks in 2017.”
Joe Waggoner coached with Moore for several years. “When it comes to Warren, there isn’t just one word or quote that can help you understand who he is or the principles he stands for,” Waggoner said. “He puts everyone else first before himself. He makes the best out of everything, and he always knew how to have fun! I hope to coach with him again in the future.”
Moore summed up his approach to the game: “My coaching philosophy is that ‘We’re all in this together.’ I try to develop a family atmosphere, where the players support each other,” he said. “Ideally, I want every player to get the same amount of ice time. We don’t necessarily need to win every game. We just want to be better at the end of the season than we were at the beginning. I’ve enjoyed working with all the players and other coaches through the years.”