Being caught off base at third – and thus logging the first out in the top of the second inning – was an unfamiliar mistake for North Pole pitcher Sierra Howard. Compounding her miscue was that teammate Maddie Kurzenberger had made the final out of the first inning when she was caught stealing.
Indeed, late snowmelt means coaches and players alike in spring sports in the Interior are going to have to learn some hard lessons in game-time situations.
So when Howard scored on a successful double steal in the third inning, after Kurzenberger had worked her way around the bases on a pair of wild pitches, Coach Todd Schallock knew the lesson was learned.
“It’s very difficult in a short season,” said Schallock, whose Patriots took the win 18-0 over Monroe Catholic in three innings Tuesday. “I want to get them into situations where the learn why they’re doing something, and not just doing something because the coach tells them to.”
Quick thinking by Rams catcher Nadia Chernak helped Monroe stay in the game early, as she initiated the pickoff plays of both Kurzenberger to end the first and Howard to start the second. She almost had Kurzenberger early in the third, but the ball squirted out of third baseman Isa Stewart’s glove.
That was when the floodgates opened for the Patriots, batting around the order twice and highlighted by bases-clearing doubles off the bats of Danika Dawley and Kurzenberger.
“We’ve had a couple of trips south and a number of games under our belt,” said Schallock, noting that despite playing in temperatures in the low-40s on the afternoon after snowfall, his team is in midseason stride and anticipating the start of the playoffs in just two weeks.
Howard earned the win in the circle for the Patriots, striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced. A walk on a full count after two foul balls to opposing pitcher Delaney Ott was the only blemish on her day.
The Rams, now 1-2 on the season, are likewise learning lessons under Coach Joe Ribar as the season progresses.
“Communication is really important,” the veteran Rams’ coach explained. “We have three freshmen, and almost all new faces, so with a school with an enrollment of 99 students, we’re always learning a lot from year-to-year.”
The condensed schedule will have the Rams and Patriots back for a doubleheader Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
