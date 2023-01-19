West Valley High School graduates Anne O’Hara and Kendall Kramer will again be wearing red, white and blue today as they represent the United States in a pair of team events at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.
O’Hara and the Team USA curling squad will compete for the bronze medal at 10 a.m. (Alaska Daylight Time) against the squad from Great Britain. The match will be televised on ESPNU and be available for viewing via a free internet feed at fisu.tv.
After beating China Wednesday night in pool play 5-3, the Americans fell to the Chinese in Thursday’s semifinal 6-5.
Trailing 2-1 after two ends, the Americans jumped ahead with two points in the third. They extended their advantage to 4-2 with the closest stone in the fourth end before China took a 5-4 lead with one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The U.S. evened the match with a point in the seventh before China scored the game winner in the eighth end to advance to Saturday’s gold medal match against South Korea. The Koreans defeated Great Britain 10-4 in their semifinal.
Team USA defeated the Brits 7-3 in pool play on Tuesday afternoon. The American squad vying for bronze today is comprised of O’Hara, who attends Minnesota State University-Mankato; Delaney Strouse and Sydney Mullaney from the University of Minnesota; Rebecca Rodgers of Wisconsin Eau Claire; and Susan Dudt of Bucknell.
In Nordic skiing, Kramer will anchor the U.S. 3 x 5 kilometer relay that begins at 5:05 a.m. (AKDT). The competition can also be viewed on fisu.tv.
Kramer has been the top American finisher in both the classic and the individual pursuit 5k races this week. The University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore will follow Montana State University’s Sophia Mazzoni and Michigan Tech’s Annabel Needham in today’s 14-team field.
Also this morning, UAF’s Philipp Moosmayer will race the first leg on Germany’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay. That 14-team field will hit the trail at 7:05.