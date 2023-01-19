O'Hara 0120

Anne O’Hara of Fairbanks will compete for the bronze medal in curling today at the World University Games. John DiGiacomo / FISU Games

 John DiGiacomo

West Valley High School graduates Anne O’Hara and Kendall Kramer will again be wearing red, white and blue today as they represent the United States in a pair of team events at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

O’Hara and the Team USA curling squad will compete for the bronze medal at 10 a.m. (Alaska Daylight Time) against the squad from Great Britain. The match will be televised on ESPNU and be available for viewing via a free internet feed at fisu.tv.