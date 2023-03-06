Charlie Rogers of Lathrop High School and Elizabeth Stordahl from the Raven Academy signed letters of intent this week to pursue their education and sports in college.
Rogers signed to play football for Santa Rosa Junior College in a ceremony held in the Lathrop High School library Wednesday.
“It feels really weird, like just thinking about going to college next year… I’m a little nervous,” the two-time state champion and future Bear Cub explained.
Rogers, who signed on as an offensive lineman for the program, began playing football when he was just 5 years old when his soccer friends started getting involved with the sport. For Rogers, it was far more than just a seasonal change in activity.
“I liked it, and I fell in love with it. It was just my calling and like I really didn’t have anything else to do, so I was like ‘you know what? We’re sticking with it. This is my new sport.”
When deciding which college program to continue his love of the game with, a change of scenery from the Interior to Southern California was the main selling point for Rogers.
“One it’s going to be hot and not cold all the time,” he said with a smile. “There’s no snow. I’m trading the snow for sand, so I can’t really complain.”
Rogers gives credit to his parents and brother, Trace, for helping him get to this point in life, but has just as much appreciation for Lathrop coach Luke Balash.
“I learned to play under Coach for the last three years, and the last three years were amazing. Rogers said. “Two state championships, a lot of great memories. It was amazing, and I can’t say anything different.”
On his collegiate future, Rogers has set goals to make him a well-rounded student athlete. Though he’s unsure of what he will study, he has previously expressed interest in kinesiology.
“On the field, I’m hoping to start. I’m hoping that I will start and just keep excelling through everyone’s expectations and how they see me and how I present myself and then off the field,” he said. “I’m hoping that it will turn me into a better person and keep me focused on my schoolwork and life in general.”
Stordahl signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Clark College in a ceremony held at Raven Academy.
“It’s great. It’s a little bit of a relief,” said Stordahl. “I’m very excited to go see new things. I’ve been in Alaska my whole life, so it’s going to be exciting to live somewhere else and play soccer while doing that.”
The future Penguin found a lot of pros to her decision to attend the junior college located in Vancouver, Washington including a beautiful campus and nearby family that the native Alaskan has not been able to visit with that often. However, the biggest draw to the program for Stordahl is the academic opportunity.
“Their STEM program, it’s very nice, it’s very new, and that’s what I’m interested in,” she said. “I’m not sure exactly (what area), but I’m heading down the environmental science track.”
Stordahl, who signed as a midfielder ahead of her final season with Raven Academy, has been playing soccer since she was a young child.
“It was kind of something I tried out as a little kid, and it kind of stuck with me,” she said. “My dad was my first coach so (it was) easy to practice all the time because he was there with me.”
There are many people Stordahl credits with getting her to this stepping stone, including her father and her mother, the latter of whom she says has acted as her manager for years. She also is grateful current coaches and teammates.
As for her goals, Stordahl views Clark as a stepping stone to help her transfer into the University of Idaho.
“Clark is a junior college, so I plan to attend only attend there for a year maybe two, and soccer-wise, my goal is to go to a bigger school,” she said. “I’m looking at University of Idaho. I’ve really been wanting to go there, so I’m going to keep in contact with their coach over the next year.”