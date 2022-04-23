Perhaps one could consider it determined before his birth that Fairbanks native Wyatt Nelson, whose father was raised in Cut and Shoot, Texas (population 1,050) would play football.
The elder Nelson, however, says son Wyatt did it all on his own.
“We never pushed him to play,” John Nelson said. “This is all him.”
Indeed, all-state offensive lineman Wyatt Nelson’s passion for the sport first took him to the weight room, where he bulked up to 250 pounds to match his 6-foot-4 frame. Then it took him to the film room, where he learned both offensive and defensive line play. The next destination was the Lathrop High School locker room, where Coach Luke Balash said he literally and figuratively has been at the center of Malamute football for the past three seasons.
The next step will be the biggest of all. He signed a letter of intent in the school library Friday afternoon to play at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota. The Vikings compete in the NAIA.
“Their program is very similar to how we build things here,” Nelson said in explaining why he chose VCSU. “It’s a reflection of what I am built of.”
He attributed that growth to both Balash and his offensive line coach, Eric Orphys.
“His sophomore year he started on JV and by midseason Coach O. and I realized he was our best center, period,” Balash said. “So we moved him up before conference season started and he ended up being all-conference that year, for the first of three seasons.”
Nelson plans to study computer engineering and American history.